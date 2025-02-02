US Excludes India In New Import Tariffs As Trump Imposes Measures Against China, Mexico And Canada In First Set

As US President Donald Trump announced the first set of tariffs, he did not name India in the list, which included Mexico, Canada, and China, citing a “high trade deficit,” according to media reports.

The latest measures, effective from Tuesday, impose a 25 per cent tariff on Canada and Mexico and 10 per cent on China. These measures focus on the countries contributing most to the US trade deficit.

China, Mexico, and Canada are the top contributors to the US trade deficit, with China at 30.2 per cent, Mexico at 19 per cent, and Canada at 14 per cent. As far as India is concerned it contributes just 3.2 per cent and is the ninth-largest contributor, according to the Research and Information System (RIS).

Speaking at a press briefing, Trump said, “We have big deficits with all three of them. And in one case, they’re sending massive amounts of fentanyl, killing hundreds of thousands of people a year with fentanyl. And in the other two cases, they’re making it possible for this poison to get in. We have about a $200 billion deficit with Canada… and a $250 billion trade deficit with Mexico,” as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Following the announcement of tariff measures, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum swiftly hit back at Donald Trump with their own actions.

Meanwhile, China has vowed to challenge Trump’s tariff move at the World Trade Organization as it 'seriously violates' international trade rules.

Condemning tariff measures on Chinese imports imposed by the Trump administration, Beijing, in a statement released on Sunday, said, “We will challenge this tariff at the World Trade Organization and take corresponding countermeasures,” reported Reuters.

While criticizing the move, Beijing also expressed a willingness to engage in talks with the U.S. to prevent further escalation. The tariff, which takes effect on Tuesday, is seen as a major step in the ongoing trade dispute.

Trudeau announced that Canada would impose 25% tariffs on US imports worth C$155 billion. He said C$30 billion of these tariffs would take effect on Tuesday, with the rest to follow in 21 days.