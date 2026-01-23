US exits WHO: From COVID-19 to anti-American narrative, what caused Trump to abandon world body

US Exits WHO: The United States officially announced that it has formally withdrawn from the World Health Organisation (WHO). This move ends Washington's membership in the global health body.

Meanwhile, according to the Trump administration, the move fulfills a promise made on the president’s first day in office.

In a joint statement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stated that the withdrawal was carried out through an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump and was aimed at freeing the United States from what they described as the organisation’s constraints.

“Today, the United States withdrew from the World Health Organization (WHO), freeing itself from its constraints, as President Trump promised on his first day in office by signing E.O. 14155,” the statement said. “This action responds to the WHO’s failures during the COVID-19 pandemic and seeks to rectify the harm from those failures inflicted on the American people.”

According to IANS, the statement accused the global health organisation of abandoning its core mission and acting against the interests of the US, despite the country being a founding member and the organisation’s largest financial contributor.

As per the administration, the WHO pursued “a politicised, bureaucratic agenda driven by nations hostile to American interests,” and failed to ensure the timely and accurate sharing of information during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement stated that those failures may have cost American lives and were later concealed “under the pretext of acting ‘in the interest of public health.’”

'Refusal to hand over American flag'

The administration also criticised the WHO’s conduct following US' decision to withdraw from the WHO.

The US administration said that the organisation refused to hand over the American flag displayed at its headquarters and claimed it had not approved the US withdrawal.

“From our days as its primary founder, primary financial backer, and primary champion until now, our final day, the insults to America continue,” the statement noted.

The administration said that the US engagement with the WHO will now be limited strictly to completing the withdrawal process and protecting the health and safety of Americans.

Notably, all US funding for and staffing of WHO initiatives have ended.

The statement said the US will continue to lead global public health efforts through direct, bilateral partnerships and cooperation with trusted health institutions.

“We will continue to work with countries and trusted health institutions to share best practices, strengthen preparedness, and protect our communities,” the statement said.

The administration said the withdrawal was intended to honor Americans affected by the pandemic, including those who died in nursing homes and businesses harmed by pandemic restrictions, IANS reported.

This move follows the long-standing criticism of the WHO’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

US' history with WHO

The US was a founding member of the WHO in 1948 and has historically been its largest single contributor.

The decision marks a major shift in US engagement with international health institutions.

(with IANS inputs)