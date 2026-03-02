US F-15 fighter jet crashed in Kuwaiti airspace, pilot ejected safely | VIDEO

An American F-15 fighter jet reportedly crashed over Kuwaiti airspace on Monday morning as the US–Iran conflict entered its third day, amid continued attacks across the Middle East. The pilot ejected safely and was later confirmed unharmed, with footage circulating online showing him on the ground before being escorted into a vehicle for safety.

A US F-15 fighter jet crashes in Kuwait; possibly shot down.



Iran has claimed that it shot down the American fighter jet, but the exact cause of the crash remains uncertain.

There was no immediate official confirmation regarding the cause of the crash or the status of the crew. It also remained unclear whether the aircraft was conducting a combat operation or a training flight at the time of the incident.