Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3022853https://zeenews.india.com/world/us-f-15-fighter-jet-crashed-in-kuwaiti-airspace-pilot-ejected-safely-video-3022853.html
NewsWorldUS F-15 fighter jet crashed in Kuwaiti airspace, pilot ejected safely | VIDEO
ISRAEL-US STRIKES IRAN

US F-15 fighter jet crashed in Kuwaiti airspace, pilot ejected safely | VIDEO

Iran has claimed that it shot down the American fighter jet, but the exact cause of the crash remains uncertain. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2026, 12:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

US F-15 fighter jet crashed in Kuwaiti airspace, pilot ejected safely | VIDEO(Image Credit: Screengrab/Social Media)

An American F-15 fighter jet reportedly crashed over Kuwaiti airspace on Monday morning as the US–Iran conflict entered its third day, amid continued attacks across the Middle East. The pilot ejected safely and was later confirmed unharmed, with footage circulating online showing him on the ground before being escorted into a vehicle for safety.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Iran has claimed that it shot down the American fighter jet, but the exact cause of the crash remains uncertain. 

There was no immediate official confirmation regarding the cause of the crash or the status of the crew. It also remained unclear whether the aircraft was conducting a combat operation or a training flight at the time of the incident.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Cabinet Committee on Security
Delhi: PM Modi chairs high level CCS meeting as Middle East crisis deepens
Sanju Samson
T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson's 97 not out powers India to semi-finals
UAE
BREAKING: PM Modi speaks with UAE President following Iran strikes
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson creates history, breaks Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup chase record
Middle East conflict
Nora Fatehi urges unity and prayers amid Middle East unrest
Ranabaali
Vijay Deverakonda reacts as director reveals story behind ‘Ranabaali' poster
rashmika mandanna
Vijay and Rashmika attend Allu Sirish’s Pelli Koduku ceremony
Vijay Deverakonda
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna seek blessings at Tirumala Tirupati te
Mehbooba Mufti
Mehbooba backs J-K shutdown after killing of Khamenei, criticizes US, Israel
Iran US Israel War
UAE intercepts 165 missiles, 541 drones since start of Iranian attack