US F-35 stealth fighter hit for the first time: How did Iran pull off a perfect strike?

US-Israel-Iran War: America’s most advanced stealth fighter F-35 made an emergency landing at a US base in the Middle East on March 19 after it was allegedly hit by Iran’s air defence system, which identified and targeted the aircraft.

The United States, meanwhile, neither denied nor accepted Tehran’s claim. US Central Command spokesperson Captain Tim Hawkins said the fighter was “flying a combat mission over Iran” when it made an emergency landing.

He said the aircraft landed safely and the incident is under investigation. “The aircraft landed safely, and the pilot is in stable condition. This incident is under investigation,” Hawkins said.

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First ever hit on an F-35 stealth jet

Iran further claimed that another F-35 was also targeted over Bandar Abbas. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Iranian air defense systems, which is considered weak, managed to track and target such an advanced and expensive aircraft.

At the time of the suspected strike, the F-35 was flying over central Iran, suggesting that the United States assumed Iran’s air defense was largely ineffective. This confidence was echoed by President Donald Trump, who had claimed American aircraft could fly anywhere without threat, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who had described Iran’s air defenses as completely neutralised.

But within hours, the advanced F-35, which is designed to evade radar, was reportedly targeted. Iran even released a video showing how its air defense system tracked and intercepted the $100 million-plus jet, challenging US claims.

A potential turning point in the war

It was decisive moment of the ongoing US-Israel alliance war with Iran that attracted attention across the world. Around 15 countries use different variants of the F-35. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the White House last year, Trump had offered India the option to buy the jet, though India has not so far pursued it.

The F-35 embodies the pinnacle of US aerospace technology and involved massive investment. Iran’s ability to target it indicates that even highly advanced systems may have vulnerabilities.

How Iran supposedly tracked the jet

The question is how Iran managed to hit a stealth fighter, which is designed to evade radar. Defense experts explain that stealth does not make an aircraft completely invisible. Other detection methods such as tracking its heat signature exist, and this was likely the technique Iran used to target the F-35.

It is unclear which missile the Republic used, but it is believed to have been either a loitering munition, a weapon that circles in the air before striking, or a short-range surface-to-air missile.

Also known as SA-67, the 358 missile is essentially a “loitering drone” equipped with infrared sensors and is typically used against slow-moving targets.

While it is not normally considered ideal for fast jets like the F-35, Iran had previously used it to shoot down US MQ-9 Reaper drones and supplied it to Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Since the war began on February 28, over a dozen MQ-9 Reaper drones have reportedly been destroyed. This demonstrates the continued effectiveness of such systems.