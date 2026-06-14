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US F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet crashes in Washington state: Report

The F/A-18 Hornet aircraft, based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California, was conducting routine training when it went down.

Published: Jun 14, 2026, 01:34 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 01:34 PM IST
US F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet crashes in Washington state: Report
Image Credit: Image: IANS

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US F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet crashes in Washington state: Report
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