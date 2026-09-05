Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /US faces growing isolation as 164 countries back new world map at UN

US faces growing isolation as 164 countries back new world map at UN

The vote has been described as significant because it goes beyond a disagreement over cartography. Support for the new map reflects a wider demand, particularly from African countries, to move away from a representation of the world that they argue distorts the relative size of nations and reflects a historical European perspective.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 11:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 11:55 PM IST
US faces growing isolation as 164 countries back new world map at UN

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
US faces growing isolation as 164 countries back new world map at UN
2
3
4
5