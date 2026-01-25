US faces over 14,000 flight cancellations as severe winter storm hits Eastern States

A powerful winter storm sweeping across the United States has led to the cancellation of more than 14,000 flights from Saturday through Monday, CNN reported. The extreme weather has prompted President Donald Trump to issue emergency declarations for ten states, as authorities prepare for dangerously cold conditions across the eastern two-thirds of the country.

According to FlightAware, over 14,800 flights have been cancelled in total since Saturday. American Airlines has grounded 43% of its scheduled flights, while Delta Air Lines, based in Atlanta, has seen 35% of its flights cancelled. Saturday alone saw more than 4,000 cancellations, particularly affecting Dallas and Charlotte, while Monday has already recorded over 1,600 cancellations, mainly in New York and Boston.

Trump approved emergency declarations for Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Indiana, and West Virginia. He said authorities are working closely with FEMA, governors, and state emergency management teams “to ensure the safety of everyone.”

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that the storm will bring sub-zero temperatures from the northern and central plains into the northeast, with freezing conditions extending as far south as the Gulf Coast. “Extremely cold temperatures will expand across the eastern two-thirds of the US, with very cold weather continuing through next week,” the NWS said, advising residents to prepare for “life-threatening cold,” as wind chills and prolonged exposure could cause hypothermia and frostbite.

The NWS also warned that heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain will have significant impacts across much of the eastern half of the country. “The storm will expand into the Mid-Atlantic states tonight, then into the Northeast late Sunday,” the agency added.

Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, urged residents to avoid travel where possible and take necessary precautions to stay safe.

The storm, spanning over 1,300 miles and expected to impact more than 2,000 miles from Texas to New England, has caused widespread ice accumulation and power outages across the South. In areas of heavy freezing rain and sleet, thunder and lightning have been reported. More than half of Americans are expected to experience sub-zero wind chills, leaving those without power particularly vulnerable.

The NWS has issued winter storm warnings across affected areas, with emergency declarations now in place in more than 17 states. Authorities continue to monitor conditions and advise residents to remain indoors where possible.

(With ANI inputs)