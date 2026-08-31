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US fash floods: Over 20 missing in Grand Canyon deluge; search Operations on

The 'significant flash-flood event' occurred in Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area on Saturday (local time), the US National Park Service said in a news release on Sunday.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 09:56 AM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 09:56 AM IST
US fash floods: Over 20 missing in Grand Canyon deluge; search Operations on
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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US fash floods: Over 20 missing in Grand Canyon deluge; search Operations on
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