US ‘final strike’ explained: How America’s high-risk Kharg Island and Hormuz strike could lead to global fallout

US-Israel-Iran War: War between the US-Israel alliance and Iran are entering a more dangerous phase, with military planning now moving beyond airstrikes toward possible ground operations. Strategic islands, oil export routes and nuclear facilities have become the focal point of emerging battle plans. Diplomacy continues along with mounting military pressure.

The crisis is accelerating, prompting concerns over regional security, international energy networks and the possibility of an expanded confrontation.

The West Asia war has now reached a point where attention is fixed on the next move by US President Donald Trump. According to the Pentagon, the US military has drawn up plans for limited ground operations inside Iran that could last several weeks. These operations are not being presented as a full‑scale war but as targeted missions involving special forces and rapid‑deployment troops.

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Officials say the idea is to strike critical locations, complete objectives and withdraw before the war escalates further. The planning includes the possibility of American troops entering Iranian territory for direct raids. It shows a change from previous strategies that relied heavily on airpower.

Sources familiar with the planning suggest the operations could run for “weeks, not months”, though their strategic impact could be substantial. The United States has already positioned thousands of troops and Marine commandos across the Middle East, allowing rapid execution if the decision is made.

Targeted operations, not full‑scale war

The core objective of the American plan is to weaken Iran’s military capability. Potential targets include missile launch systems, air defense networks and naval bases that Washington believes pose risks to international shipping routes.

Among the most important targets under discussion is Kharg Island, Iran’s largest oil export hub. Control of this island or even a blockade could disrupt Iran’s economy, potentially giving Washington leverage in negotiations.

The planning also includes operations around the Strait of Hormuz, particularly raids on Iranian military facilities near Larak Island to reduce Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping.

The sources said there are four major military options presently under consideration. The first involves seizing Kharg Island, which could directly impact Iran’s oil exports and economic capacity. The second is controlling the Hormuz waterway by targeting Iranian positions around Larak Island to secure shipping routes. The third option includes raids on nuclear‑linked facilities near Abu Musa and surrounding islands, with the possibility of sending ground teams to seize enriched uranium. The fourth involves maritime interception, where Iranian oil shipments could be stopped at sea.

Some of the more aggressive scenarios also include entering Iranian territory to secure highly enriched uranium from nuclear sites, while maintaining the option of large‑scale airstrikes if necessary.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the situation could escalate further if negotiations fail, adding that the United States is prepared to take stronger steps if required.

Ground operations carry high risk

Military analysts caution that ground operations inside Iran would not be straightforward. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is well‑positioned to respond using drones, missiles and naval attacks. Capturing strategic locations such as Kharg Island may be achievable, but maintaining control for extended periods could prove far more challenging.

This reality has directed US planning toward fast and precise operations aimed at preventing a prolonged war. The emphasis is on short‑duration missions that achieve specific objectives without triggering a drawn‑out war.

Expanding US military presence

American military preparations are visible across the region. Thousands of US Marines and troops from the 82nd Airborne Division have moved into forward positions. Warships such as the USS Tripoli, equipped with advanced F‑35 stealth fighter jets, are deployed at sea.

These deployments provide Washington with the flexibility to increase or reduce military pressure depending on developments on the ground.

Rising tensions, uncertain path ahead

While military preparations continue, diplomatic efforts are active. Iran has warned that any attack on its territory would draw an expansive response. That warning adds to fears that even limited ground operations could trigger broader regional confrontation.