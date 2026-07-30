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US fired thousands of missiles at Iran: Is its weapons arsenal under threat?

The ongoing military confrontation between the two countries has exposed the challenges of maintaining large missile inventories in modern warfare. The Pentagon is now looking to increase production while preparing for future threats.

Written ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 02:14 AM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 02:14 AM IST
US fired thousands of missiles at Iran: Is its weapons arsenal under threat?
Image Credit: 37th Air Defense Missile Squadron's Patriot missile systems. (Photo: Reuters)

About the Author

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar is a senior sub-editor at Zee News English with more than 14 years of experience in journalism. He specialises in politics, policies, data science, international affairs, internal security, strategic studies and environmental reporting, and is known for his strong editorial judgement and clarity-driven storytelling. Over the years, he has worked across some of India’s leading media organisations, including Daily Bhaskar, Firstpost, India Times, National Herald and Outlook, contributing to both field reporting and newsroom desk leadership roles. He has extensively covered three Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi, delivering on-ground political insights and data-backed analysis. His work in political and conflict reporting has earned him professional recognition and industry awards. Backed by a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, he contributes to the production of accurate, contextual and impactful journalism that helps readers understand complex national and global developments with clarity and confidence. He can be reached out at tarique.anwar@india.com.

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