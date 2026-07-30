/US fired thousands of missiles at Iran: Is its weapons arsenal under threat?

US-Iran Conflict: America's military operation against Iran burned through a large number of advanced missiles and air-defence weapons. Now, US officials and defence experts are asking whether the country's arms industry can replenish those stockpiles fast enough.
The issue became difficult to ignore earlier this month when US President Donald Trump addressed top executives of the country's biggest defence companies at the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit and asked them to speed up weapons production.
“Our quality is the best in the world. But we need a little more speed," he told defence manufacturers gathered at the US Army War College.
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth also attended the summit, which the administration described as part of its strategy to strengthen America's military capability while reviving domestic industry.
The message came as the US military was assessing the cost of the Iran operation. Earlier this year, the United States carried out nearly 40 days of military operations against Iran under ‘Operation Epic Fury’. It consumed large quantities of the country’s precision-guided missiles and air-defence interceptors.
According to the US government, the operation has so far cost $37.5 billion, with much of the spending going towards ammunition and advanced weapons. The White House said that before a ceasefire took effect on April 8, American forces had struck more than 13,000 targets in Iran while US air-defence systems intercepted over 1,700 Iranian drones and ballistic missiles.
Washington has since paused military strikes as diplomatic efforts continue.
According to a report by The New York Times, Trump was advised to put plans for further escalation on hold because continued operations would further deplete US weapons stockpiles.
However, the US president dismissed suggestions of shortages. Speaking to The Wall Street Journal on July 27, he said, "We have more ammunition than any other country in the world, by far, and much more than we need.”
Concerns over ammunition levels have existed within the US administration for some time. Last month, Hegseth rejected reports of shortages in weapons and ammunition supplies. But in his latest remarks, he acknowledged supply challenges,. Apprearing before the Senate Appropriations Committee last week, he said that the Pentagon needed $87 billion to address “serious shortfalls”.
The exact number of weapons used and the size of US stockpiles are still classified. Even so, analysts at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) believe US weapons inventories have been significantly depleted.
The CSIS says several categories of American precision weapons have been exhausted, and replacing them will take years. Mark Cancian, a senior adviser at CSIS and a retired Marine Corps colonel, said production cannot be increased overnight.
“It depends on the weapon, but it can take one to five years to build a missile. That is the reality. And there is not much that can be done to speed up that process,” he said.
The United States used Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles during the operation. Launched from warships and submarines, these missiles can hit targets more than 1,600 kilometres away. These missiles allow the US military to strike command bunkers, fortified military sites and other protected targets without exposing pilots to danger.
The CSIS estimates that more than 1,000 Tomahawk missiles were fired during the war. It believes US inventories may not return to pre-war levels until 2031. Each newer version of a Tomahawk missile costs around $2.6 million.
The Patriot air-defence system also saw extensive use. Built to intercept aircraft, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles, its batteries reportedly fired around 1,430 interceptor missiles during the fighting. Before the war, the United States was estimated to have roughly 2,330 interceptors.
Each Patriot interceptor costs about $4 million. During the war, many were used to destroy Iranian drones worth between $20,000 and $50,000.
Cancian said replacing these missiles will require patience. “It takes years to build a missile. Even if you invest today, you will wait three or four years before new missiles arrive, and sometimes even five. The missiles we are receiving now are actually the result of projects approved and funded in 2023,” he said.
Another advanced system used extensively was the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, which can intercept ballistic missiles at much higher altitudes than Patriot batteries.
According to the CSIS, the United States had about 360 THAAD interceptors before the war. Between 190 and 290 were reportedly used during the war. There are only nine THAAD batteries in operation across the world, and seven of them are owned by the United States.
Military experts say these systems are crucial for defending against potential missile threats from Russia, China and North Korea.
The challenge of maintaining US weapons supplies comes as Washington continues preparing for the possibility of a future crisis involving Taiwan.
Much of that debate revolves around the so-called ‘Davidson Window’, a concept that emerged after Admiral Philip Davidson told a congressional hearing in 2021 that China could attempt military action against Taiwan within six years. Former CIA Director William Burns later said in 2023 that Beijing could achieve the capability to launch such an invasion by 2027.
Whether the United States would intervene militarily is one of the biggest strategic questions facing Washington.
Cancian described ammunition shortages as a “weak link” if a conflict erupts in the Indo-Pacific. He argued that the United States may not have enough advanced weapons to sustain the kind of high-intensity campaign it prefers.
US officials also believe China has studied the performance of American air-defence systems during the war with Iran and has invested heavily in missile technology, including hypersonic glide weapons. It has increased its drone swarm capabilities, which present a different challenge from the drones and missiles used by Iran.
Not every analyst sees the heavy use of advanced weapons as a strategic disadvantage. Jacob Olidort, a former CIA officer and former Middle East policy adviser at the US Department of Defense, believes actual battlefield use strengthens deterrence.
He now serves as director of US security policy at the America First Policy Institute. “Weapons don't just create defence capability. They also demonstrate a country's willingness and ability to use them,” he said.
He argued that America's precision strikes against Iran sent a signal that Washington possesses advanced military technology and is prepared to use it when necessary. In his view, that message will also be noticed by China and other potential rivals.
The balancing act between supporting allies and preserving American stockpiles had become clear before the operation against Iran.
In October 2025, months before Operation Epic Fury began, Trump declined to supply Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, saying he did not want to reduce US inventories. Kyiv has continued asking for Patriot air-defence systems to defend against Russian missile and drone attacks.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier said, “Besides the effect on energy prices, it also means reduced American stockpiles and greater demand on companies producing air-defence systems. That's why we are facing shortages."
He referred to production data to explain his concerns. According to him, the United States manufactures around 60 to 65 missiles every month (roughly 700 to 800 annually). He claimed that 803 missiles were used only on the first day of Operation Epic Fury.
Trump has since surprised several European leaders by proposing that Ukraine be allowed to manufacture Patriot missile systems domestically. Similar production arrangements also exist in Germany and Japan.
Elaine McCusker, who spent 13 years at the US Department of Defense and is now with the American Enterprise Institute, believes the wars in Ukraine and Iran will encourage investment in cheaper defensive technologies.
“We know we shouldn't be using $6 million interceptor missiles to shoot down $1,000 drones. I think much more attention is now being given to solving that problem. More people are working on weapons and defence systems that can be produced in large numbers, that can be lost in combat and that don't cost so much," he said.
Despite the scrutiny of stockpiles, there is little evidence that the United States faces an immediate shortage capable of affecting ongoing operations.
In a statement, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said, "The US military has more than enough weapons, ammunition and military stockpiles to achieve all of President Trump's strategic objectives and beyond. Operation Epic Fury made it clear what happens if anyone challenges the United States."
"Even so, the president has consistently urged our defence contractors to produce more American-made weapons," she said.
Recent US military operations have targeted Iran's ability to threaten shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Analysts say Tehran has suffered much heavier losses than the United States and faces greater difficulty replacing damaged weapons and military infrastructure.
Jason Brodsky, policy director at United Against Nuclear Iran, argued that Iran's own military capacity has been badly weakened. "Many comments portray Iran as if it has almost unlimited weapons," he said, adding that “I think we need to understand there are limits there too, and the United States has seriously weakened its defence industrial base”.
He said Iran's ability to mass-produce missiles, drones and other military systems has been badly damaged, while its existing arsenal is now being used to protect its position around the Strait of Hormuz.
Washington believes it can manage its present military commitments while increasing production. Even so, every missile fired at Iran, sent to Ukraine or reserved for Taiwan comes from the same inventory. And therefore, it makes faster production a priority for the Pentagon in the years ahead.
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