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NewsWorldUS fires too Much too fast in Iran war – Has it burned through half its munitions stock?
US-ISRAEL-IRAN WAR

US fires too Much too fast in Iran war – Has it burned through half its munitions stock?

How a six-week war with Tehran exposed long-term pressure on Washington’s war readiness.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2026, 03:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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US fires too Much too fast in Iran war – Has it burned through half its munitions stock?The national flag of Iran flies in the wind as debris lies scattered in the aftermath of an Israeli and US strike on a police station during the war with US-Israeli war with Iran, in Tehran. (Photo: Reuters)

US-Israel-Iran War: The ceasefire between the United States and Iran has not ended the concerns inside Washington. A new report suggests that the US military has used up more than half of its prewar stock of major weapons during the recent war with Tehran.

The findings come from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), which claims to have reviewed the early phase of America’s ‘Operation Epic Fury’. While the pause in military confrontation has slowed active fighting for now, the report points to heavy use of advanced missiles during the first 39 days of the war.

Extensive use of missiles in early fighting

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According to CSIS, the United States heavily depended on systems such as Tomahawk cruise missiles, Patriot air defence interceptors and other precision weapons during joint operations with Israel against Iran.

These weapons formed a large part of the early strikes and defence operations. The report states that the level of usage has put pressure on existing stockpiles, with more than half of prewar munitions already consumed during that period.

Replacing these supplies is not a fast process. Estimates suggest it could take anywhere between one and four years to rebuild inventories to earlier levels.

Concerns inside defence planning circles

Former Pentagon official Mark Cancian, who co-authored the report, said US defence planners were uneasy about stock levels before the war began.

He said that the planners believed that inventories were not sufficient even for a potential conflict with China and that the recent war has added further pressure on that concern.

Cancian described present defence planning sentiment as uneasy, pointing to what he called a “window of vulnerability” in the US arsenal. While he said the country still has a range of munitions available, he added that many of them are not the preferred systems for modern high-intensity warfare.

He also explained that Washington is not running out of basic capability, but the issue is about having enough of the most advanced and effective weapons needed in a large-scale conflict.

What the war showed about US capability

At the same time, he stated that the recent operations have also demonstrated the scale of US military power in action. He said the strikes against Iran showed what the US military is capable of when it uses its advanced systems at full strength.

He added that potential adversaries would likely be studying the war and reassessing how they view US military strength after seeing its performance in a real combat situation.

The report raises a question about long-term readiness. Even as the ceasefire holds, rebuilding missile stockpiles will take time, and defence planners will need to balance present international commitments with future risks.

The war has also highlighted how fast advanced weapons can be used up in military actions. While the United States maintains one of the world’s largest defence systems, the pace of modern warfare has created new pressure points that cannot be ignored.

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