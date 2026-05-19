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NewsWorldUS: Five dead, including two teen suspects, after shooting at San Diego mosque
US SHOOTING INCIDENT

US: Five dead, including two teen suspects, after shooting at San Diego mosque

Two teenage gunmen allegedly opened fire outside the Islamic Centre of San Diego in the United States, killing three men, including a security guard. Police are treating the incident as a suspected hate crime, and the FBI has joined the investigation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: May 19, 2026, 06:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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US: Five dead, including two teen suspects, after shooting at San Diego mosque(Image Credit: ANI)

Three men, including a security guard, were killed after two teenage gunmen opened fire outside the Islamic Center of San Diego in California on Monday. The two suspects were later found dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds, police said.

The shooting broke out shortly before noon outside the mosque complex, the largest Islamic centre in San Diego County, sparking panic among worshippers and students inside the premises and prompting a massive police response.

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said all children attending the day school operating within the mosque complex were safely accounted for and unharmed after the attack, news agency Reuters reported. 

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