US: Five injured after stabbing at New York City's Penn Station

At least five people have been injured after a stabbing incident at New York City's Penn Station on Sunday evening, CBS News reported. The suspect was shortly taken into custody.

As per the news outlet citing Amtrak, the incident took place at about 7 pm and at least one injury was said to be serious in the attack. Amtrak Police has launched a manhunt, and a suspect was quickly taken into custody, Amtrak said in a statement.



According to CBS, the suspect has been described as an emotionally disturbed person with no terror links, police sources said.



He was captured at the scene.



Amid the developments, police asked the public to avoid the area as there were expected to be traffic delays, road closures, and mass transit disruptions.



A law enforcement source close to the investigation told CBS News that preliminary reports suggest it was a random act of violence. It further reported that a high-ranking NYPD source said the stabbing had "no terror nexus."



In a post on X, Speaker of the New York City Council, Julie Menin, expressed deep concern about the reports of stabbing at Penn Station and thanked the first responders and law enforcement officers who quickly secured the scene and took the suspect into custody.



"We are in touch with the NYPD and will continue to monitor the situation closely as we await additional information", she said.

