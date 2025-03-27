The United States has expressed its interest to equip the Bangladesh Army with its military hardware, taking into account its importance for regional security as US Army's deputy commanding general for Pacific made a 24-hour visit to Dhaka, officials said.

In a brief statement issued late on Tuesday, the US embassy said that during his visit, Lieutenant General Joel 'JB' Vowell met with his Bangladesh armed forces counterparts, reinforcing the US Army's commitment to a strong relationship with the Bangladesh Army.

It said they highlighted "shared security interests and ongoing collaboration" as part of which they discussed "potential acquisition of US-origin equipment to enhance interoperability and capabilities".

Vowell appreciated the professionalism of the Bangladesh military.

The state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), meanwhile, said the US general acknowledged Bangladesh Army's ongoing support to domestic security, particularly in light of other demands such as disaster response.

"During his visit, Lt Gen Vowell engaged in high-level discussions with senior officials of the Bangladesh armed forces, including Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman," BSS reported.

It said both sides explored Bangladesh's primary military challenges and areas where the US could offer support while a major focus of the visit was the upcoming 'Exercise Tiger Lightning' scheduled for summer 2025.

Vowell is also the deputy commanding general for J5/strategy plans and policy of the United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), one of six geographic combatant commands defined by the Department of Defence's Unified Command Plan (UCP).

Vowell’s Dhaka visit was the first such tour by a senior US general since the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League regime on August 5, 2024, following a violent student-led uprising, and the installation of an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

Defence analysts earlier said the present geo-politics, including developments in neighbouring junta-run Myanmar to the rebel Arakan army, drew renewed US military focus in the region.