/US gives allies relief, targets India over Russian oil? New tariff bill explained

New Delhi: A new US Senate bill targeting countries buying Russian oil has placed India’s Russian oil imports at the centre of a new US sanctions push. Backed by President Donald Trump and supported by 60 senators, the proposed legislation could allow Washington to impose tariffs of up to 100% on some of the biggest buyers of Russian crude oil and natural gas.
Known as the ‘Sanctioning Russia Act of 2026’, the bill is aimed at increasing economic pressure on Russia by targeting countries that continue to purchase its energy supplies. India and China are among the five countries named as potential targets, along with Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan.
Supporters of the bill in the US Senate believe it could move forward before August. The legislation gives the Trump administration the authority to impose tariffs on major buyers of Russian energy, with the exact rate to be decided by the US Trade Representative (USTR).
The proposed law aims to target countries that Washington believes are helping Russia maintain energy revenues despite existing sanctions. The measure includes provisions for imposing additional tariffs on the top buyers of Russian oil and natural gas.
Republican Senate leader John Thune is among the lawmakers backing the legislation, which has increased its chances of moving through the Senate.
The latest version of the bill is different from an earlier proposal introduced last year. The previous ‘Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025’ had proposed tariffs of up to 500% on countries purchasing Russian energy. The revised version lowers the maximum tariff level to 100% and limits the action to the five largest buyers instead of applying it broadly.
The bill also gives the US president the authority to exempt countries from the tariffs if it is considered necessary in the national interest. Any such exemption would require the administration to explain the reasons to Congress.
The legislation includes relief for some European countries that have been reducing their dependence on Russian energy. European nations importing less than 15% of Russia’s total natural gas exports and taking steps to reduce purchases could avoid the proposed tariffs.
The USTR would review the list of the top five buyers every 180 days to assess changes in energy trade patterns.
The United States has also included an exemption for its own purchase of low-enriched uranium used in nuclear reactors. This provision allows Washington to avoid restrictions on an important part of its nuclear energy supply chain.
India has emerged as one of the largest buyers of Russian crude oil since the Ukraine war began. According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), the country’s Russian crude imports reached a record level in June, rising by 34% compared with the previous month.
New Delhi purchased around 4.5 billion euros worth of Russian crude oil in June. It accounts for nearly 36% of Russia’s total exports during the month. With these purchases, India became the second-largest buyer of Russian oil after China.
The proposed US tariff action comes at a time when Washington has allowed a general licence that permitted countries, including India, to continue energy purchases without facing American sanctions to expire.
India has maintained that its energy decisions are based on national interest and the need to ensure affordable fuel supplies for its growing economy.
The proposed US measure adds another layer to the ongoing dispute over Russian energy trade. While Washington wants countries to reduce their economic deals with Moscow, India has continued to purchase Russian crude because of price advantages and supply requirements.
If the bill becomes law, the impact will depend on the final tariff structure, possible exemptions and how the US administration chooses to implement the measures.
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