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  • /US gives allies relief, targets India over Russian oil? New tariff bill explained

US gives allies relief, targets India over Russian oil? New tariff bill explained

A Trump-backed US Senate bill could change the future of Russian oil trade with major buyers. India and China are among the countries facing possible new tariffs under the proposed measures.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 07:04 PM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 07:04 PM IST
US gives allies relief, targets India over Russian oil? New tariff bill explained
Image Credit: (File photo: @narendramodi X)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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