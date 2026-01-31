Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3012174https://zeenews.india.com/world/us-government-enters-partial-shutdown-after-2026-budget-deadline-was-missed-3012174.html
NewsWorldUS government enters partial shutdown after 2026 budget deadline was missed
US GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

US government enters partial shutdown after 2026 budget deadline was missed

The US government entered a partial shutdown after Congress missed the 2026 budget deadline, suspending many non-essential federal operations. Lawmakers expect a short disruption as the House prepares to vote on a Senate-backed funding deal.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2026, 11:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

US government enters partial shutdown after 2026 budget deadline was missedPhoto Credit: IANS

The United States government entered a partial shutdown on Saturday after Congress failed to pass the 2026 federal budget before the midnight deadline, triggering a temporary lapse in funding for large parts of the public sector.

The disruption is expected to be brief. Lawmakers indicated that the House of Representatives could approve a Senate-backed funding package early next week, following late-night action in the upper chamber aimed at limiting the shutdown’s impact.

Budget negotiations broke down amid anger among Democrats over the deaths of two protesters in Minneapolis during operations by federal immigration agents. The incident derailed talks on funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), a central point of contention in negotiations, and ultimately prevented an agreement before the deadline.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As a result, non-essential government operations were suspended overnight. Departments affected include education, health, housing and defence, among others. Officials said roughly three-quarters of federal operations are impacted, and if the shutdown continues, tens of thousands of federal workers could be furloughed or required to work without pay until funding is restored.

“Instead of going after drug smugglers, child predators, and human traffickers, the Trump Administration is wasting valuable resources targeting peaceful protestors in Chicago and Minneapolis,” said Senate Democratic Minority Whip Dick Durbin. “This Administration continues to make Americans less safe.”

Late on Friday, the Senate passed a package covering the remaining five funding bills needed to finance most federal agencies through September. It also approved a two-week stopgap measure for DHS, giving negotiators additional time to resolve disputes over immigration enforcement.

President Donald Trump backed the Senate deal and urged the House to move swiftly, signalling his intention to avoid a prolonged shutdown. If confirmed, this would be the second government shutdown of his second term, following last autumn’s record-length closure that brought federal services to a standstill for more than a month.

(With IANS inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

personal care
All-in-One Eyeshadow Palette You’ll Love
corporate heels
Heels That Work as Hard as You Do
India–Arab Foreign Minister Meeting
Arab Nations converge in Delhi for 2nd India–Arab Foreign Ministers’ meeting
thin laptop
Laptops on Amazon That Make Work, Study Effortless in 2026
Cuba-US
Trump vows tariffs on nations fueling Cuba's oil lifeline
winter jackets
Winter Jackets for Women on Amazon- Stylish, Cozy
IMD weather alert
IMD weather update: 3 western disturbances to bring rain, snow to north India
cotton dresses
Cotton Dresses That Make Everyday Style Feel Effortless
Bengaluru news
Who was CJ Roy? Confident Group chairman found dead in Bengaluru
Punjab Government
Bhagwant Mann govt distributes ₹271 crore scholarships to dalit students