US Government Is Shut: What’s Happening Now; Who Loses Paychecks And Who Keeps Working

US Shutdown: Washington has gone dark. At 12:01 am on Wednesday, the world’s most powerful government slammed to a halt. Lights stayed on inside federal buildings, but paychecks vanished.

The shutdown began as the new fiscal year ticked over. Funding for the past year expired. No deal replaced it. The Congress froze in deadlock.

Republicans hold both chambers, but they could not pull together enough votes for their bill to keep operations alive until late November. Democrats refused to bend without a reversal of the Medicaid cuts that rolled out under President Donald Trump’s July bill. Talks collapsed.

The Human Toll

The shutdown means furloughs. Entire offices stand emptied. Cleaning crews and contractors have been told nothing. Nearly 750,000 federal employees face suspension each day, with about $400 million in wages wiped out daily.

The rest stay on duty without pay. FBI field agents remain at their posts. CIA case officers continue their missions. Coast Guard sailors stay at sea. Air traffic controllers keep watch over the skies. All of them remain at work, carrying on without pay until further notice.

Agencies had already filed their staffing blueprints before the shutdown began. Each plan listed the names of employees. Essential workers were instructed to stay on duty. The rest were told to go home.

Many know what this feels like. Two years into Trump’s first term, the country suffered the longest shutdown in modern memory. Thirty-five days without pay. Families drained their savings. People lined up outside food banks. Loans kept others afloat. There was no safety net then. There is none now.

What Stays Open

Social Security checks will continue to flow without interruption. Medicare and Medicaid will also carry on. The Postal Service will keep running as usual. Tariff collections and immigration fees will still come in.

Thousands of Internal Revenue Service staff members will remain at work for only five days, after which their status is uncertain. Federal courts have already warned that they may run out of money within the week. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will furlough 4,000 employees, although it still has $2.3 billion in its disaster relief fund.

The two million-strong US military stays on duty. National Guard units remain deployed in cities. Immigration enforcement presses forward. Border patrol does not stop.

Layoffs Loom

This shutdown carries a sharper edge. A White House memo ordered agencies to prepare for permanent layoffs, not just temporary furloughs. Agencies were told to be ready to issue pink slips.

Democratic leaders denounced the order as an act of intimidation. Social media posts erupted with anger, declaring, “We will not be intimidated by your threat to engage in mass firings.”

Trump’s Playbook

Inside the Oval Office, Trump made his view clear. Layoffs would fall hardest on Democrats, he said. He spoke of shutdowns as an opportunity to clear out programmes he never wanted. He described them as “Democrat things”.

The president has already moved to erase departments. Earlier this year, he signed an order to dismantle the Department of Education. He has hinted at gutting environmental and civil rights offices. He speaks of loyalty as the test for survival.

Analysts warn that the shutdown gives him a chance to go further. Without a deal in the Congress, he gains enormous power over which services vanish. Decisions could outstrip anything seen in past shutdowns.

The Market Watch

Wall Street did not blink at the shutdown. The major indices closed slightly higher on Tuesday. Investors had already factored in the likelihood of chaos. Markets now operate in an environment where unpredictability is the norm.

They have adapted to Trump’s volatile style. Trade wars have already shaken portfolios. Inflation threats have added pressure. Recession fears continue to linger. The shutdown has become another layer in a long list of uncertainties.

Unanswered Question

The shutdown has no clear end. Democrats refuse to trade Medicaid cuts for funding. Republicans dig in. Trump talks of “good” that could come from the freeze. Workers wait. Families wait. Washington waits.

For now, the United States runs on empty.