Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2966686https://zeenews.india.com/world/us-government-shutdown-2025-services-closed-workers-furloughed-2966686.html
NewsWorld
US GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

BREAKING: US Government Enters Shutdown As Congress Fails To Reach Funding Deal

The US government has shut down after Congress failed to pass a funding deal. See which non-essential services are suspended, and how the shutdown affects National Parks and federal workers.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2025, 10:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: US Government Enters Shutdown As Congress Fails To Reach Funding DealREPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

The United States federal government officially entered a partial shutdown at midnight after Congress failed to pass legislation to fund government operations, leaving hundreds of thousands of federal employees temporarily furloughed and critical services suspended.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh