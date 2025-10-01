BREAKING: US Government Enters Shutdown As Congress Fails To Reach Funding Deal
The US government has shut down after Congress failed to pass a funding deal. See which non-essential services are suspended, and how the shutdown affects National Parks and federal workers.
The United States federal government officially entered a partial shutdown at midnight after Congress failed to pass legislation to fund government operations, leaving hundreds of thousands of federal employees temporarily furloughed and critical services suspended.
Democrat Shutdown. pic.twitter.com/w5GKHQQDuj— The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 1, 2025
