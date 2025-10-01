US Government Shuts Down Amid Political Deadlock: What Happens Next In America?

The United States government shut down on Tuesday at midnight as lawmakers failed to reach a common ground on a funding bill. As the clock struck midnight in the US, the federal government officially shut down.

ANI reported, citing CNN, that after a deadlocked Congress failed to pass a funding measure to keep the lights on, the Capitol is clueless as to what would follow.

This is US' first government shutdown in seven years, with the last one taking place during Trump's first term and lasting 35 days.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Republicans Vs Democrats In US

Leaders of both parties are privately and publicly adamant that they will not be blamed for the funding lapse:

- Republicans insist Democrats need to simply agree to extend current funding for another seven weeks.

- Democrats refuse to do so without major concessions for lending their votes to pass any funding measure in the Senate, as per CNN.

- Democratic leaders Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer are placing the blame on US President Donald Trump and Republicans.

What Happens Next After US Government Shutdown

According to ANI, senators left the Capitol tonight in a state of deep uncertainty about how long the shutdown could last. Furthermore, the Senate is on track to vote again tomorrow morning on the same GOP funding plan, which the Republican leaders have vowed to put on the floor day after day until enough Democrats yield and agree to reopen the government.

What US Government Shutdown Mean?

The federal government shutdown could lead to hundreds of thousands of federal employees being furloughed, while others who are considered essential will have to keep reporting for work; however, many who continue to work won't get paid until the impasse ends. Others will continue collecting paychecks since their jobs are not funded through annual appropriations from Congress, as per CNN.

Also Read: US Shutdown Looms: Here's What It Means For YOU And Which Services To Stop | EXPLAINED

The funding for US government departments will be cut, and this will bring a few federal services to a halt.

Trump, on the other hand, has threatened to fire more federal workers during the shutdown.

Why US Government Shutting Down?

Earlier, Democrats blocked Republicans’ plans to pass the spending bill in the Senate, and the Democratic leaders met US President Trump on Monday but failed to agree.

IANS reported that Democrats are demanding to reverse the healthcare cuts in the “Big Beautiful Bill,” which was passed earlier this year. Republicans assert they would not agree to Democrats’ demands and had proposed to extend funding until November 21.

The Republicans have control over both the Senate and the House of Representatives; they are seven votes short in the Senate, and the bill needs 60 votes to pass.

(with agencies' inputs)