US Grants Emergency Visa Interview For Nilam Shinde’s Father Amid Critical Condition

After days of uncertainty and mounting public pressure, the US has scheduled an emergency visa interview for the father of Nilam Shinde, a 35-year-old Indian student who remains in a coma at a California hospital following a road accident on February 14. The interview is set for 9 AM on Friday at the US consulate in Mumbai.

Ms. Shinde, a student at California State University, suffered multiple fractures in both arms and legs after being hit from behind by a four-wheeler. She underwent emergency brain surgery and has remained in a coma since then. Her family, desperate to be by her side, has been struggling with visa delays despite repeated requests for urgent approval.

Her father, who lives in Satara district, Maharashtra, is set to leave for Mumbai tonight for the visa appointment. Speaking to NDTV, he confirmed, "We got a call from the consulate for an interview... after everyone's help. We hope we will get a visa."

Ms. Shinde's family applied for a visa 48 hours after the accident, but the application remained pending for days, with the earliest available date pushed to next year. The External Affairs Ministry’s Americas Division reportedly reached out to the US government, pressing for urgent intervention.

While emergency medical visas are generally granted swiftly, it remains unclear what led to the delay in this case. Officials state that travel permits for such situations require a doctor’s written request, and while emergency slots exist, they are limited.

The University of California, Davis Medical Center, where Ms. Shinde is being treated, confirmed that she is in critical condition, intubated, and on life support. They emphasized the need for her father to assist in medical decisions, as she is unable to communicate due to her injuries.

Political leaders, including NCP MP Supriya Sule, took up the matter after the issue gained public attention. Calling it an "alarming issue," Sule urged the External Affairs Ministry to intervene. Maharashtra’s Chief Minister’s office has also contacted the family, offering support.