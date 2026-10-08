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  • /Trump administration freezes green card applications for Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Microsoft and 4 other firms

Trump administration freezes green card applications for Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Microsoft and 4 other firms

Indian students and H-1B workers face new US immigration hurdles as CPT internship rules are challenged, a proposed $70,000 OPT fee sparks concern, and Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Microsoft and others are suspended from PERM green card processing amid federal investigations.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 10:23 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 10:34 PM IST
Trump administration freezes green card applications for Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Microsoft and 4 other firms
Image Credit: AI edit/author. US President Donald Trump.

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Trump administration freezes green card applications for Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Microsoft and 4 other firms
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