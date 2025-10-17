Indians Ineligible For US Green Card Lottery Through DV-2028: Why India Is Excluded, Other Green Card Options?

Indian citizens are not eligible to enter the United States' yearly Diversity Visa (DV) lottery, a program popularly referred to as the Green Card Lottery, for the next cycle and will probably not be able to apply until at least 2028.

Exclusion arises from the resultant high number of legal immigrants from India to the US in recent years that exceeds the programme's statutory limit.

Increased Volume Of Immigration Leads To Exclusion

The Diversity Visa programme aims to diversify America's immigrant population by choosing applicants from countries with historically low numbers of immigrants to the United States.

To be eligible to participate, a nation needs to have sent fewer than 50,000 immigrants to the US in the previous five years. India has never been below this figure and as such, is automatically excluded from the lottery.

Important Statistics: Indian immigration statistics show the massive number with 93,450 Indians being granted lawful permanent resident status in 2021, 127,010 in 2022, and 78,070 in 2023.

Worldwide Comparison: Indian immigrants' total in 2022 (127,010) exceeded the combined total of the immigrants from all South America (99,030), Africa (89,570), or Europe (75,610) for that same year.

From these cumulative totals, Indian citizens are therefore currently set to be ineligible for the DV lottery for the DV-2028 cycle.

Other Countries And Restricting Paths

India is among a list of other countries barred from the DV lottery for the next DV-2026 cycle based on high immigration rates, such as China, South Korea, Canada, and Pakistan. The most recent visa allocations for qualifying nations were reported Wednesday.

With the lottery pathway unavailable, Indians with hopes of permanent residence in the U.S. are left to depend on more traditional, and frequently backlogged, immigration channels:

Employment-Based Visas (e.g., conversion of H-1B to Green Card)

Family Sponsorship

Investment-Based Immigration

Asylum

Immigration Crackdown Narrows Options

The challenge of gaining permanent residency is compounded further by the Trump administration's tight-fisted approach to immigration. Immigration analysts say that the toughening policies are closing nearly all available channels for applicants and causing anxiety among employers.

Recent State Department guidelines have reinforced the hard-line approach, specifically related to student visas, by heightening scrutiny via social media and lengthening background checks. Diplomats overseas have been directed to be on the lookout for applicants who are potentially hostile, such as those who "advocate for, aid, or support designated foreign terrorists and other threats to national security; or who engage in unlawful anti-Semitic harassment or violence."

