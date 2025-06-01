US Guns, Russian Rockets – How BLA Is Waging War Against Pakistan Army

New Delhi: The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), once seen as a ragtag rebel group fighting for its separation, is now storming Pakistani cities with a deadly arsenal that includes U.S. Marine Corps M240B machine guns, M16A4 rifles, night-vision gear and Soviet-made RPG-7 rocket launchers.

The BLA has claimed that it has captured Sohrab city in just three hours and taken over banks, police stations and key government offices. The development has left Islamabad rattled.

Military analysts are alarmed by the sophistication of BLA’s firepower. Capable of firing 500 to 950 rounds using 7.62mm NATO cartridges, the M240B has a deadly range of up to 2 km. The M16A4 rifle, standard issue for the U.S. Marines, can unleash up to 950 rounds per minute. The group is also using RPG-7 launchers, which were first deployed by the Soviet Union and now a staple in insurgencies worldwide.

So how did this insurgent group get hold of such elite weaponry?

There is a growing speculation that Taliban fighters, now in control of Afghanistan, may have passed on abandoned U.S. weapons to Baloch and TTP militants. After the U.S. withdrawal in 2021, billions worth of military equipment was left behind – some of which is now suspected to be circulating in the region’s black markets.

BLA fighters are believed to be sourcing arms via underground networks in Iran and Afghanistan, bypassing Pakistan’s border controls. Pakistani authorities have long alleged that the group is being armed through a regional arms bazaar fueled by instability.

Sohrab Operation

BLA spokesperson Jeyand Baloch on Friday evening declared that their fighters had captured Sohrab city and disabled all state institutions, including financial and military offices. What is even more striking is Pakistan’s Army chief was reportedly in nearby Quetta at the time.

This is not BLA’s first major offensive, but it is one of the boldest. With each operation, they inch closer to resembling a structured guerrilla force rather than a loose band of insurgents.

The natural comparison arises – could BLA do to Islamabad what Taliban did to Kabul? The short answer is not yet.

The Taliban had nationwide ambitions and tribal loyalty. On the other hand, the BLA is focused on Balochistan’s independence, not ruling all of Pakistan. They lack political backing, their resources, while growing, cannot match the Pakistani military and they do not have mass appeal beyond Balochistan. Still, the local support they command in their home region is undeniable.

As protests erupt across Pakistan – from Sindh to Balochistan – calls for secession are getting louder. Balochistan has already declared itself an independent nation, appealing to India and the international community for recognition.

With Pakistani troops frequently under attack, Chinese projects targeted and territory slipping from Islamabad’s grasp, the BLA is no longer a fringe player, it is a growing threat.

Who Are the BLA?

The Baloch Liberation Army is an ethno-nationalist militant group fighting for Balochistan’s independence. Long accusing Islamabad of exploiting the province’s rich natural resources while subjecting locals to military repression, the BLA sees itself as a liberation force. Their operations have increasingly targeted both Pakistani state forces and Chinese nationals involved in CPEC projects.