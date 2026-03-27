US H-1B visa registration ends: What next for Indian applicants, which documents needed?

New Delhi: Registration for the H-1B visa for the fiscal year 2027 has now closed, with companies submitting the names of foreign applicants they plan to hire by March 19. The visa is commonly required for professionals seeking specialised jobs in the United States, particularly in sectors such as technology, healthcare, finance and engineering.

With the registration process now over, applicants are preparing for the next stage. They are waiting for the selection process while also readying documents and coordinating with their employers for the steps ahead.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will now begin selecting candidates from the registered pool. The lottery notification is expected on March 31.

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Once selected, companies will have a filing window from April 1 to June 30 to submit the full H-1B petition. During this period, petitions may be approved, sent for additional scrutiny through a Request for Evidence (RFE) or rejected altogether. Selection in the lottery is only the beginning of the process, while visa approval is the crucial stage.

Companies face greater scrutiny

The H-1B process has witnessed increased scrutiny, which has raised expectations from employers. Companies must now provide detailed responses to USCIS queries and explain why a foreign professional is required for a specific role.

Immigration experts say employers are expected to prove that the position demands specialised knowledge and that the candidate possesses the required qualifications. General job descriptions are no longer sufficient. The USCIS now seeks precise explanations of job responsibilities, daily tasks and required educational qualifications.

Companies also need to explain why hiring a foreign worker is necessary and how the candidate’s skills match the role. Employers must clearly specify the educational qualification requirements and confirm that the selected candidate meets them. The petition should establish that the candidate fills a role requiring specialised expertise and that the company could not find a suitable candidate otherwise.

What workers should prepare

Experts advise candidates to stay connected with their employers during the petition stage. They say careful preparation is essential as petitions must present detailed job responsibilities and explain how the worker’s skills match those duties.

Candidates are expected to ensure that job descriptions are broken down into clear components, showing how the responsibilities will be handled and why the worker is suited for the role. The petition should read as a precise and well-structured document, with language that leaves little room for ambiguity.

Educational evaluation reports also play an important role. Candidates must provide proof of academic qualifications, prior work experience and evidence linking their education to the proposed job. The USCIS aims to ensure that H-1B visas are granted to highly skilled professionals whose qualifications align with their roles.

Maintaining communication with the employer’s legal team is considered important during this stage. Workers need to confirm that their responsibilities, expertise and experience are accurately mentioned in the petition. A clear and well-documented application increases the chances of approval and reduces the risk of additional scrutiny.

The wait begins

The coming months will determine whether many applicants move forward in their plans to work in the United States. The process is competitive, detailed and closely examined, making preparation the most important step after registration closes.