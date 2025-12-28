Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3001040https://zeenews.india.com/world/us-has-become-the-real-united-nations-trump-says-while-announcing-ceasefire-between-thailand-cambodia-3001040.html
NewsWorldUS Has Become The Real United Nations: Trump Says While Announcing Ceasefire Between Thailand, Cambodia
THAILAND-CAMBODIA CONFLICT

'US Has Become The Real United Nations': Trump Says While Announcing Ceasefire Between Thailand, Cambodia

US President Donald Trump on Sunday claimed that fighting between Thailand and Cambodia had been temporarily halted following an agreement to return to the terms of an earlier treaty. He credited the leadership of both countries for reaching what he described as a swift and fair resolution, while asserting that the United States played a key role in facilitating the move toward peace.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 28, 2025, 10:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'US Has Become The Real United Nations': Trump Says While Announcing Ceasefire Between Thailand, CambodiaUS President Donald Trump. (Photo: X/@WhiteHouse)

US President Donald Trump on Sunday claimed that fighting between Thailand and Cambodia had been temporarily halted following an agreement to return to the terms of an earlier treaty. He credited the leadership of both countries for reaching what he described as a swift and fair resolution, while asserting that the United States played a key role in facilitating the move toward peace.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bangladesh Minority violence
Bangladesh Dismisses India's Concerns Over Hindu Minority Safety
Pakistan
Activists, Lawyers Flag Disappearance Of Baloch Women In Pakistan
Technology
Instagram Hit By Brief Outage; Several Users Report Login And App Issues-Read
Digvijaya Singh RSS remarks
'We Are United’:Digvijaya Singh Clarifies Remarks Praising RSS
Jammu and Kashmir terrorism
J-K: Suspected Explosive Found On Sopore-Bandipora Road, Area Sealed
Facts About Ratan Tata
Did You Know Ratan Tata Was A Licensed Pilot? Take A Look At His Love For...
Mehbooba Mufti
India Turning Into ‘Lynchistan’, Says Mehbooba Mufti
Technology
Google Chrome Extension For Cryptocurrency Binance-Owned Trust Wallet Hacked
Shashi Tharoor
Tharoor Backs Digvijaya Singh’s RSS Remark, Says ‘Discipline Should Be...'
Bagladesh
Meghalaya Police, BSF Reject Reports Of Hadi Murder Suspects Crossing Border