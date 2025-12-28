NewsWorldUS Has Become The Real United Nations: Trump Says While Announcing Ceasefire Between Thailand, Cambodia
'US Has Become The Real United Nations': Trump Says While Announcing Ceasefire Between Thailand, Cambodia
US President Donald Trump on Sunday claimed that fighting between Thailand and Cambodia had been temporarily halted following an agreement to return to the terms of an earlier treaty. He credited the leadership of both countries for reaching what he described as a swift and fair resolution, while asserting that the United States played a key role in facilitating the move toward peace.
