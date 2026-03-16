‘US has been helping several countries for nearly forty years’: Trump, after seeking assistance in Hormuz

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday, March 16, that Iran had been "largely obliterated", its air force destroyed, its navy sunk with "many, many ships" lost, its anti-aircraft defences destroyed, and its top leadership removed.

Following two weeks of unrelenting US-Israeli operations, he called the Islamic Republic a "paper tiger."

Speaking to a reporter at the White House, he stated, "We have struck 7,000 targets in Iran, we have achieved a 90% reduction in missile attacks, 95% of drone attacks, and it's getting hard for Tehran to manufacture drones."

Trump revealed the US military struck Kharg Island, "knocking out all parts" while sparing the oil pipelines, for now. "We can hit them in five minutes; they're just a call away," he warned.

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The US President claimed that after destroying more than thirty mine-laying vessels, the US is "hammering" Iran's threat to commercial shipping on the Strait of Hormuz. "To the best of our knowledge, we hit all of them," he continued. "They can now plant mines on different kinds of ships."

Trump called on allies to assist in reopening the crucial waterway, pointing out that the US imports less than 1% of its oil through the Strait of Hormuz because it is currently the world's leading producer.

"Numerous countries have told me they are on the way" to support the United States in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Trump. "As Washington has supported several nations for nearly 40 years, they should be happily helping us," he continued.

President Donald Trump mocked Tehran's attempts at peace while Israel’s Operations were wreaking havoc on Iran. “They (Iran) want to make a deal. They're talking to our people... Don't forget, they are a country that for years has been based on disinformation, and now they're using disinformation plus AI. That's a terrible situation. They showed all sorts of things happening in the last two weeks that never happened... They showed buildings in Tel Aviv burning to the ground, high rises burning. They showed buildings in Qatar. They showed buildings in Saudi Arabia burning, and they weren't burning. They weren't hit. It was all AI. It's terrible..."said the US President.

#WATCH | On US Operations in Iran, US President Donald Trump says, "They (Iran) want to make a deal. They're talking to our people... Don't forget, they are a country that for years has been based on disinformation, and now they're using disinformation plus AI. That's a terrible… pic.twitter.com/9ZDOIYGIZA — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2026

He also added, "They're negotiating, and we always talk. I talk to everybody, because sometimes good things come out of it. But I don't know if they're ready yet. They're taking a pounding. I don't know if they're ready yet, and we don't even know their leaders. All of their leaders are dead as far as we know. But they're all dead. We don't know who we're dealing with. We knocked out the first group. Then the second group met and picked the leader because the first group was all dead. And the second group got knocked out. They're all dead. Then a third group met... We don't know who their leader is. We have people wanting to negotiate. We have no idea who they are...”

President Trump made these defiant statements in response to growing domestic and international pressure brought on by the energy crisis and skyrocketing oil prices.













