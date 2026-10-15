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India flags 'growing racist hostility' in US as teen is arrested for targeting Chicago Hindu temple

India has asked US authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly, bring those responsible to justice and take measures to prevent similar incidents. Separately, India's Consulate General in Chicago welcomed the prompt police response and said it was in contact with members of the Indian diaspora.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 05:38 PM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 05:57 PM IST
India flags 'growing racist hostility' in US as teen is arrested for targeting Chicago Hindu temple
Image Credit: AI edit/author. US Police arrest man accused of plotting mass shooting at Illinois Hindu temple.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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