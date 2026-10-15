/India flags 'growing racist hostility' in US as teen is arrested for targeting Chicago Hindu temple

India has urged the United States to take firm action against anti-Indian hatred after a 19-year-old man was arrested in Illinois for allegedly planning a mass shooting at a Hindu temple near Chicago. Prosecutors said the suspect’s rifle jammed before two colleagues alerted the police to his alleged plans. The Ministry of External Affairs has sought a thorough investigation and stronger protection for Indian Americans living in the United States.
Our response to media queries regarding an attempted mass shooting incident in the United States. https://t.co/mKh70FMPsI https://t.co/yVQ3OeSo4d— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 15, 2026
At a court hearing on October 14, prosecutors said Alexandros Paporakis had spoken openly at work about white supremacist views and hostility towards Indians. They alleged that on October 10, he told one colleague that he intended to target a large Hindu temple in Aurora, a Chicago suburb, the following day.
According to prosecutors, Paporakis travelled towards the area with an AR-style rifle, roughly 300 rounds of ammunition and tactical equipment. He later contacted a colleague and claimed that the gun had jammed when he tried to use it, forcing him to leave. He allegedly sent a video showing the weapon failing to fire, along with a photograph of himself wearing a tactical vest, and discussed trying again after repairing the rifle.
The two employees then called emergency services. Officers located Paporakis near his residence and arrested him later that afternoon. No injuries were reported in connection with the alleged plot.
Alexandros Paporakis, 19, of Palatine, Illinois, was arrested on October 11 after two colleagues at a Taco Bell restaurant alerted the police .
A search of the suspect's home uncovered a rifle, loaded magazines, hundreds of additional rounds of ammunition, body armour and items bearing Nazi symbols, police said. Investigators also examined an eight-page document attributed to him and titled "Why I Fought: A.K.A. (Aurora Shooter's Manifesto)."
According to police and prosecutors, the document contained neo-Nazi and white supremacist language and referred to attacks on people of Indian descent, as well as Jewish and Black people. Detectives are examining the suspect's communications and materials with assistance from the FBI.
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday described the reported racial and religious motive as "particularly disturbing". Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi had taken note of the suspect's arrest, detention and the charges filed by US authorities.
"This incident adds to growing concerns over racist hostility and anti-India hate in the US. There is a need for greater vigilance, zero tolerance for hate-motivated violence, and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of the Indian community," Jaiswal said.
Jaiswal asked US authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly, bring those responsible to justice and take measures to prevent similar incidents. Separately, India's Consulate General in Chicago welcomed the prompt police response and said it was in contact with members of the Indian diaspora.
The exact temple targeted has not been officially confirmed. Although court allegations refer to a large Hindu temple in Aurora, Palatine police said the specific intended location had not been confirmed.
Aurora police contacted Hindu places of worship in the area to warn them. Authorities said they had identified no continuing threat to the public linked to the case.
US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, who represents a district in Illinois, condemned the alleged attack and thanked the colleagues who reported the threat. He warned that anti-Indian hatred and white supremacist ideology could lead to violence, and said that Americans should be able to worship without fear.
Paporakis faces one count of making a terrorist threat, a Class X felony under Illinois law, and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon involving a rifle with a barrel shorter than 16 inches, a Class 3 felony. A judge has ordered him to remain in custody pending trial. His next court appearance is scheduled for October 30.
Police are assessing whether further charges are warranted. The allegations remain unproven, and Paporakis has not been convicted in the case.
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