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US hits 5 Iranian oil tankers, Tehran retaliates by striking US base in Jordan

The US destroyed five Iranian oil tankers after Iran targeted a US warship, escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran amid the ongoing conflict over the Strait of Hormuz.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 08:18 AM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 08:21 AM IST
US hits 5 Iranian oil tankers, Tehran retaliates by striking US base in Jordan
Image Credit: Screengrab/X/@CENTCOM

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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