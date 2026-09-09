/US hits 5 Iranian oil tankers, Tehran retaliates by striking US base in Jordan

The US military has destroyed five Iranian crude oil tankers following attacks by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard on a US warship, the US Central Command said in a social media post on Tuesday.
The strikes were carried out in response to two attempts by Iran to target the warship with ballistic missiles over the past two days, the statement added.
Iranian state television also reported the attacks, saying US forces struck at least three Iranian oil tankers near the southern port of Jask and Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf. The crews were evacuated, it said.
Iran responded to the US strikes by firing missiles at US forces stationed at the Al Azraq air base in Jordan, Al Jazeera reported. Jordanian authorities said their air defences intercepted and destroyed 18 of the 20 Iranian missiles, while the remaining two landed in open areas, according to the report.
CENTCOM forces destroyed five Iranian crude oil carriers, Sept. 8, after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted a U.S. Navy warship with ballistic missiles twice over the past two days. The U.S. warship successfully evaded the attempted Iranian attacks and… pic.twitter.com/Gi8a2tloN1— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 8, 2026
The latest exchange of strikes comes as Washington and Tehran once again move closer to renewed fighting after more than six months of war.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would not allow Iran’s attacks to go unanswered.
"Iran continues to try to hit US naval ships. And for every time they do that or try to do that, they're going to lose tankers. And I think you'll see that again today," Rubio told reporters Tuesday when asked about the latest attacks in Iran while on a trip to Colombia.
An Iranian state television reporter in Jask said an Iranian tanker was struck near the coast of Yekbeni. Another explosion was also heard in the area, though its source and exact location were not immediately known.
State TV later reported that the US military had attacked a second tanker in waters off Jask. It said the crews of both vessels were being evacuated by lifeboats towards the Jask coast.
Separately, state television reported that another Iranian tanker was targeted in the anchorage area near Kharg Island. The crew was safely evacuated shortly after the strike, it said.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Navy on Tuesday warned crews aboard oil tankers near ports in Kuwait and Bahrain to immediately leave their vessels, saying the ships could be targeted in retaliation for US strikes on Iranian tankers. It accused Kuwait and Bahrain of hosting US forces and supporting the attacks.
On Saturday, the US military said it had struck three Iranian oil tankers after Navy warships came under ballistic missile attacks, warning that it would, “if necessary, destroy Iran’s limited and exposed oil fleet.” Iran later said it would announce a new “exclusion zone” near the Strait of Hormuz for vessels planning to pass through the waterway.
The latest strikes are part of President Donald Trump’s dual economic and military strategy as he seeks to end the more than six-month-old war with Tehran.
The Trump administration on Tuesday also imposed sanctions on additional parts of Iran’s aviation sector, targeting more than two dozen commercial and private airlines, as well as foreign cargo service providers, as part of efforts to further isolate Tehran from its remaining trading partners.
The US and Iran are both seeking control of the Strait of Hormuz, through which about one-fifth of the world’s oil flowed before the war began. Rising energy prices are creating political challenges for Trump and his Republican Party ahead of the November midterm elections. International benchmark Brent crude briefly rose to $99.46 a barrel on Tuesday.
A US blockade of Iranian ports has put further pressure on Iran’s economy by restricting its oil exports, while the US military has been assisting a limited number of ships travelling through the Strait of Hormuz along a route off Oman. Tehran wants vessels to use a route of its choosing through the strait, which was regarded as international waters before the war.
With inputs from agency...
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