US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said American forces had carried out fresh strikes on Iranian military targets after accusing Tehran of repeatedly violating the ceasefire agreement. The latest operation targeted Iranian missile and drone storage facilities, along with coastal radar sites, in what the US described as a direct response to continued attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned Iran that continued violations could have severe consequences.
"United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN! It is very possible that they will never learn! There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!" Trump wrote.
Earlier in the day, Iran's Fars News Agency reported that several explosions were heard by residents along the beaches and coastal areas of the Taharouyeh region in Sirik. Elderly residents on Qeshm Island also reported hearing multiple explosions. The agency said the exact location and cause of the blasts had not been confirmed.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) later confirmed that American forces had carried out additional strikes on multiple targets inside Iran.
According to CENTCOM, the operation followed another alleged Iranian attack on commercial shipping. The military said Iran had been given an opportunity to comply with the ceasefire after Friday's US strikes, which were launched in response to the drone attack on the cargo vessel 'M/V Ever Lovely'. However, Tehran allegedly carried out another drone strike early on Saturday.
CENTCOM said Iranian forces launched a one-way attack drone that struck the Panama-flagged oil tanker 'M/T Kiku' at around 4.30 am local time while it was sailing near the Strait of Hormuz carrying more than two million barrels of crude oil.
U.S. Navy and Air Force fighter jets conducted strikes tonight on 10 Iranian military targets at multiple locations in and near the Strait of Hormuz for Iran's drone attack on M/T Kiku. pic.twitter.com/Z0TLZRqmF6— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 28, 2026
In response, US military aircraft targeted Iranian military surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defence positions, drone storage facilities, and minelaying capabilities.
"CENTCOM forces launched strikes today in direct response to continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping," the command said in a statement.
Despite the latest escalation, commercial vessels continue to transit through the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM said US forces remain deployed in the region and are "vigilant, lethal, and ready" to protect international shipping.
(With ANI inputs)
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