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  • /US releases 38-second footage of fresh strikes on Iran's military sites | WATCH VIDEO

US releases 38-second footage of fresh strikes on Iran's military sites | WATCH VIDEO

The latest operation targeted Iranian missile and drone storage facilities, along with coastal radar sites, in what the US described as a direct response to continued attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 06:22 AM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 06:35 AM IST
US releases 38-second footage of fresh strikes on Iran's military sites | WATCH VIDEO
Image Credit: Photo Credit: US CENTCOM/X

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