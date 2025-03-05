US Holds Secret Talks With Hamas Over Gaza Hostage As Israel Appoints New Army Chief

The Trump administration has reportedly engaged in confidential negotiations with Hamas regarding the possible release of U.S. hostages held in Gaza, according to a report by Axios on Wednesday. The discussions, which mark a historic first for the US, were held in Doha over the past few weeks by Adam Boehler, the U.S. presidential envoy for hostage affairs, said media reports.

This development is significant because the US has never directly engaged with Hamas before, having designated it a terrorist organization in 1997. The US had earlier held talks with Taliban with respect to Afghanistan as well.

While President Trump has consistently taken a hardline stance against Hamas, warning of severe consequences and even suggesting a potential U.S. takeover of Gaza, these behind-the-scenes negotiations signal an unprecedented shift in approach.

Currently, Hamas holds 59 hostages in Gaza, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirming that 35 are deceased. Among the remaining captives, five are American citizens.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Israel has sworn in Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir as the new military chief of staff, replacing Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, who resigned following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on southern Israel, which triggered the ongoing war in Gaza.

The swearing-in ceremony in Jerusalem was overseen by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who reiterated Israel's commitment to achieving “total victory” against Hamas and other Iran-backed armed groups.

During the ceremony, Halevi acknowledged the military’s failures on October 7, emphasizing the need for a national commission of inquiry to investigate the security lapses that led to the devastating attack. While the Israeli military and intelligence agency Shin Bet have conducted their own reviews, Halevi stressed that an independent national probe, including political leadership, is necessary to identify the root causes and implement reforms.