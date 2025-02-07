US Identifies 487 More Illegal Indian Migrants For Deportation, Govt Confirms

New Delhi: The United States has identified 487 more Indian nationals living illegally in the country, all of whom are set to be deported soon, the central government announced on Friday. Addressing a press conference, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that the US authorities have notified New Delhi about these presumed Indian nationals, who have been issued final removal orders.

"We've been told there are 487 presumed Indian citizens with final removal orders," Misri stated, adding that the number could increase as further details emerge. However, the US has not yet provided specific information regarding other individuals facing deportation.

This announcement comes weeks after a US military aircraft carrying 104 deported migrants landed in Amritsar on January 5. The mass deportation, one of the largest in recent years, is part of America’s ongoing crackdown against illegal immigrants.

The deportees had reportedly attempted to enter the US through unauthorised means. Several among them alleged mistreatment, claiming that their hands and legs were shackled throughout the journey and were only unshackled upon landing in Amritsar.

The Indian government has raised concerns over reports of harsh treatment of deported Indian citizens. Misri acknowledged the issue, calling it a “valid concern”, and assured that the government would take it up with US authorities.

"The External Affairs Minister (EAM) has drawn attention to the standard operating procedures followed by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) authorities. While these procedures have been in practice for a long time, concerns about the use of restraints will be discussed with the US side," Misri said.

Over 15,000 Indians Deported from the US Since 2009. According to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, a total of 15,668 illegal Indian immigrants have been deported from the US since 2009.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Jaishankar stated that the deportation process has been ongoing for years and is not a new development. He further explained that ICE follows specific guidelines, including the use of restraints during deportation flights.

"The standard operating procedure for deportations by ICE, effective since 2012, provides for the use of restraints," he said. However, he clarified that women and children are not restrained, and deportees are provided with food, medical care, and other necessities during transit.

India to Continue Engaging With US on Deportation Process. As mass deportations increase, the Indian government has assured that it is monitoring the treatment of its citizens and will continue to engage with US authorities to ensure their dignity and rights are upheld during the process.

With the latest 487 deportations, concerns around immigration policies, human rights, and diplomatic relations between India and the US remain in focus.