US imposes new sanctions on Iran right after Oman talks end

NewsWorldUS imposes new sanctions on Iran right after Oman talks end
US imposed new sanctions on Iran's oil trade right after nuclear talks ended in Oman. The State Department hit 15 entities, two people, and 14 shadow vessels funding Tehran's malign acts and repression.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2026, 10:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The US State Department targets 15 entities, two individuals, and 14 shadow fleet vessels. These are linked to Iran's illegal oil, petroleum, and petrochemical trade. The revenue funds Iran's harmful activities.

The US Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Thomas "Tommy" Pigott, in a press release, said, “The Department of State is sanctioning 15 entities, two individuals, and 14 shadow fleet vessels connected to the illicit trade in Iranian petroleum, petroleum products, and petrochemical products. These targets have generated revenue that the regime uses to conduct its malign activities.”

“Instead of investing in the welfare of its own people and crumbling infrastructure, the Iranian regime continues to fund destabilizing activities around the world and step up its repression inside Iran”, he added.

He futher noted that the US will keep holding Iran and its partners accountable. This is as long as Iran dodges sanctions to earn oil money. Iran uses that cash for oppression, terror groups, and proxies.

“The President aims to cut Iran's illegal oil and petrochemical sales. This fits the administration's maximum pressure plan”, said US Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson.

The announcement came moments after key Iran-US discussions on nuclear issues in Oman. This timing underscores ongoing tensions.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi led the delegation. US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff headed the American side. They met in Oman to discuss Tehran's nuclear program.

The meeting followed a turbulent week. Earlier plans called for regional nations to join talks in Turkey. Both sides focused on key nuclear issues.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi feels hopeful after nuclear talks with the US. He called it a good start with plans to keep talking. His team will decide the next steps back in the capital.

Araghchi told state TV there is an understanding to continue. He said steady progress could lead to a solid framework deal, according to Reuters reports.

On the other hand, Oman's Foreign Minister met separately with Iran's Abbas Araghchi, then US envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner.

Talks aimed to set up conditions for resuming nuclear diplomacy and technical work. Oman stressed their value for lasting security and stability. Both sides showed strong commitment to success.





 

