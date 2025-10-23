Advertisement
NewsWorld
CALIFORNIA TRUCK CRASH

Indian Truck Driver Arrested In California After Crash Leaves Three Dead

According to Fox News, Singh’s Freightliner tractor-trailer slammed into slow-moving traffic on the Interstate 10 Freeway in San Bernardino County, triggering a massive fire. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2025, 04:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Indian Truck Driver Arrested In California After Crash Leaves Three Dead(Photo credit: X/@JohnBasham)

A 21-year-old Indian national, identified as Jashanpreet Singh, has been arrested in Southern California for allegedly causing a horrific semi-truck crash that killed three people and injured several others. Authorities said Singh, an illegal immigrant, was under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident.

The three victims killed in the crash have not yet been identified.

 

According to Fox News, Singh’s Freightliner tractor-trailer slammed into slow-moving traffic on the Interstate 10 Freeway in San Bernardino County, triggering a massive fire. Dashcam footage from the truck shows the vehicle never slowing down or braking before impact. Singh and a roadside mechanic assisting another vehicle were among those injured.

 

 

Police officials said Singh displayed signs of impairment at the scene and added that toxicology tests later confirmed the presence of drugs in his system.

Investigations revealed that Singh had entered the United States illegally through the southern border in March 2022. He was detained by Border Patrol agents in California’s El Centro Sector but later released under the Biden administration’s ‘alternatives to detention’ policy, which allows certain undocumented migrants to remain free while awaiting immigration hearings.

The US Department of Homeland Security has verified that Singh has no legal immigration status, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has filed a detainer request against him.

This tragedy follows a similar case in August 2025, when another Indian national, Harjinder Singh, who also entered the US illegally and later obtained a commercial driver’s license in California, was charged for a fatal crash in Florida that claimed three lives.

 

