US indicts former Cuban President Raúl Castro, tightens grip as American carrier enters Caribbean waters | Why it matters

The United States has deployed the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier strike group into the Caribbean Sea as tensions with Cuba intensify, following the US Department of Justice’s decision to unseal charges against former Cuban President Raúl Castro for his alleged role in the 1996 downing of two US aircraft. On May 20, which is Cuba’s Independence Day, US federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment charging the 94-year-old Raúl Castro and five co-defendants. The charges include one count of conspiracy to kill US nationals, four counts of murder, and two counts of destroying an aircraft.

The case centres on the February 24, 1996, incident in which Cuban fighter jets shot down two unarmed planes operated by the Miami-based Cuban exile group Brothers to the Rescue. Four people were killed: Carlos Costa, Armando Alejandre Jr., Mario de la Peña, and Pablo Morales. The US maintains the planes were over international waters, while Cuba has long claimed they violated its airspace.

Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the charges in Miami’s Freedom Tower, stating: “For nearly 30 years, the families of four murdered Americans have waited for justice... Nations and their leaders cannot be permitted to target Americans, kill them, and not face accountability.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Donald Trump says US could ‘take over’ Cuba ‘almost immediately’

President Donald Trump described the indictment as a significant moment, particularly for Cuban Americans.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a Cuban-American, addressed the Cuban people in Spanish, linking the country’s power outages to government mismanagement and supporting US fuel restrictions.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe met with Cuban officials last week, reportedly warning that the window for talks would not remain open indefinitely.

The intensified military presence in the Caribbean

The USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group entered the Caribbean around May 21. It includes the Nimitz-class carrier, F/A-18E Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers, and supporting vessels such as the destroyer USS Gridley. US Southern Command highlighted the group’s extensive combat experience.

Also Read: US to allow Russian oil tanker to Cuba, breaking its own blockade - Reports

Why does it matter as the US hardens its approach?

This pressure on Cuba follows US actions in Venezuela earlier in 2026, including the capture of President Nicolás Maduro.

These developments are viewed as part of a broader, more assertive US policy in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Some Cuban officials and analysts have described the moves as reflecting “neo-colonial” ambitions or nostalgia for greater influence in the region, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

Cuba’s President Miguel Díaz-Canel dismissed the indictment as “political theatre,” and an attempt to justify aggression, and Cuban officials have accused the US of using the charges to pressure the island and appeal to voters in South Florida.

The indictment of the former president, combined with sanctions, fuel restrictions, and a visible military deployment, signals a significant hardening of US policy toward Cuba’s government.

It revives long-standing demands for accountability while carrying strong symbolic weight for Cuban-American communities, especially in Florida.

The move will have possible effects on migration flows from Cuba to the US, further strain on Cuba’s energy supplies and economy, and influence on any future diplomatic negotiations, with heightened risks of isolation for the Cuban regime or possible internal political shifts.

With the use of legal, economic, diplomatic, and military tools in the Western Hemisphere, will the move lead to a possible reptetion of Venzuela like operation?

Though US President Donald Trump has declined any escalations, saying, "No. There won't be escalation. I don't think there needs to be. Look, the place is falling apart. It's a mess, and they've sort of lost control."

