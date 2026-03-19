US Intel chief labels Pakistan as threat; ‘Puts US within range’, says Tulsi Gabbard

The United States Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, while presenting the 2026 Annual Threat Assessment, named Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, and Pakistan as America's top nuclear threats.

Testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said, "The intelligence community assesses that Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, and Pakistan have been researching and developing an array of novel, advanced, or traditional missile delivery systems, with nuclear and conventional payloads, that put our homeland within range."

Tulsi Gabbard: "Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, and Pakistan are developing missiles that can reach us."



The whole world is arming against America because the whole world has watched what America does to countries that can't defend themselves



pic.twitter.com/ZUGyesjvq1 — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) March 18, 2026

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Mentioning Pakistan, Gabbard warned lawmakers that the Islamic Republic's (Pakistan) long-range ballistic missile program could soon yield ICBMs capable of striking the US homeland.

She flagged Al-Qaeda and ISIS as persistent threats to US interests in Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia, while noting a projected surge in missiles able to hit America, from 3,000 in 2025 to 16,000 by 2035.

She also stated that China and Russia are advancing delivery systems designed to penetrate or evade US missile defences.

"North Korea's ICBMs can already reach US soil, and it's committed to expanding its nuclear arsenal," Director Gabbard added.

She warned that Pyongyang's deepening ties with Russia and China signal a dangerous shift with major global security implications.

The annual threat assessment also mentioned US President Donald Trump’s intervention during the May 2025 India-Pakistan standoff during Operation Sindoor post Pahalgam Terror Attack in April 2025.

The assessment credits President Trump's intervention with de-escalating recent India-Pakistan nuclear tensions, while warning South Asia remains volatile due to terrorist actors capable of sparking crises, despite neither nuclear power seeking open conflict.

However, it cautioned that "conditions exist for terrorist actors to continue to create catalysts for crises."



On regional terrorism, the assessment said, "ISIS-K maintains a foothold in the region and aspires to conduct external attacks," while adding that the Taliban "has taken aggressive action against it" and "probably thwarted some attacks."

It further noted rising tensions between Pakistan and the Taliban, citing cross-border clashes and military exchanges earlier this year. "The fighting has continued since it erupted," the report said, adding that lasting peace would require the Taliban to sever ties with militant groups targeting Pakistan.









