/US intel finds Putin may authorise hybrid attacks on NATO territory to test Western resolve: Report

US intelligence assessments suggest that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be growing more prepared to approve provocative measures that could extend onto NATO territory.
According to CBS, which cited US officials briefed on the matter, such actions might encompass hybrid operations, cyberattacks, and other deniable tactics that stop short of a full-scale conventional military offensive. These assessments point to a change in Putin’s approach to risk compared with only a few months earlier, the officials said.
The officials emphasised that the main objective is probably not to provoke a wider conflict, but rather to probe NATO’s unity and to gauge the Trump administration’s readiness to react should a NATO member face an attack, CBS reported.
Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin charged Western nations with employing “double standards” by selectively citing the UN Charter while disregarding the principle of national “self-determination” whenever it conflicted with their interests.
Claiming that Western sanctions had failed to achieve their objectives, Putin said that since 2022, "the West has set its Russophobic machine running at full speed," imposing a record number of sanctions that he described as ineffective.
The Russian president further alleged that Russia's opponents, having failed to defeat the country "on the battlefield," had resorted to "outright terrorist methods" against the Russian people.
"But the people of Russia can never be broken. They never have been - and they never will be," he said.
He further stated that Russia would fulfil its goals in the “special military operation” in Ukraine, while charging the West with conducting a campaign of “Russophobia” and seeking to weaken the country, according to a statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Putin described the past five years as “difficult and exceptionally consequential” for Russia, characterising the period as one in which “the fate and future of our people” had been at stake.
In his comments, he maintained that Russia had historically met external threats with national unity and noted that the same resolve was visible today.
Conversely, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated earlier in April that Russia presents an immediate and multi-theatre threat to both Europe and North America. He stressed that the alliance’s defence network is actively intercepting Russian incursions while safeguarding both sides of the Atlantic.
Rutte outlined recent operational measures along NATO’s eastern flank to illustrate how European allies are increasing their efforts to protect shared airspace.
"When Russian MIG-31s crossed into Estonian airspace last fall, it was European aircraft - Italians in the lead, backed up by Finns and Swedes - that turned them back," Rutte stated. "When a flock of Russian drones wandered recklessly into Poland around the same time, I'm proud to say that it was a Dutch F-35 that fired the shot that took down the danger."
He noted that mutual defense remains the central rationale for NATO's existence, warning that Russian threats cannot be isolated from broader global coordination among adversary nations. Recalling the founding era of the alliance, Rutte observed, "I'm always reminded of your earliest predecessor, the very first Secretary General of NATO, who said that the challenge of the Alliance, maybe the purpose of NATO, is keeping the Russians out and the Americans in."
"That was one reason to create NATO," Rutte continued. "But the main reason to create NATO is because there is a case to be built for the Europeans, for the transatlantic community as a whole, including the United States and Canada, to stay safe. And for the United States to stay safe, you need a secure Europe, yes. But you also need a secure Arctic. You need a secure Atlantic. Because otherwise the Russians and others might pose a threat."
With inputs from ANI...
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