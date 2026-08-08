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US intel finds Putin may authorise hybrid attacks on NATO territory to test Western resolve: Report

US intelligence assessments indicate that Vladimir Putin may be increasingly willing to authorise hybrid operations, cyberattacks and other provocative actions targeting NATO territory to test the alliance’s unity and the Trump administration’s response.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 09:47 AM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 09:47 AM IST
US intel finds Putin may authorise hybrid attacks on NATO territory to test Western resolve: Report
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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US intel finds Putin may authorise hybrid attacks on NATO territory to test Western resolve: Report
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