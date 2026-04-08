US, Iran agree to ceasefire; both sides claim victory — who really won?

US-Iran war: After nearly 40 days of war, the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire. What is interesting is that both sides claimed victory and asked their citizens to celebrate. US President Trump announced on his TruthSocial that America has agreed to suspend planned military strikes on Iran for two weeks. He said the decision was taken after Tehran agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and move towards ongoing negotiations for a peace deal.

What Trump Said?

US President Donald Trump said that the decades-old problem is now close to resolution and added that 47 years of terrorism and extortion are about to end.

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“Subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” he said, describing the move as part of “a double-sided ceasefire.”

Trump said Washington had received “a 10-point proposal from Iran,” which he described as “a workable basis on which to negotiate.” “A two-week period will allow the Agreement to be finalised and consummated,” Trump said.

In the past, Trump has claimed to achieve all military objectives in Iran and eliminate most of the top Iranian leadership.

Iran Claims Victory

Islamic Republic of Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that, considering the request by the US for negotiations based on its 15-point proposal as well as the announcement by POTUS about acceptance of the general framework of Iran's 10-point proposal as a basis for negotiations, Iran has agreed to the ceasefire.

“I hereby declare on behalf of Iran's Supreme National Security Council: If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations. For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations,” said Araghchi.

According to Iranian media reports, the Supreme National Security Council said that the ceasefire terms show that the US has accepted Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz. It celebrated the 'historic helplessness and lasting defeat' of the enemy. According to the reports, Iranian officials claimed a ‘historic victory’ and called on citizens to celebrate it.

Who won the war?

During a press briefing, Trump said that the US military has attacked over 13,000 targets in Iran and killed many senior leaders, including former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and security chief Ali Larijani. Trump had initially claimed that regime change was an option and wanted people to take over the governance, but that did not happen. The major shocking point for America in the war as Iran’s targeting of Gulf countries and US bases in the region.

The US loss in the war is staggering. The US lost its 5th Fleet operational command located in Bahrain and at least 13 soldiers were killed while hundreds were injured. While the US kept its military losses a secret, the information in the public domain and as reported by various media outlets confirmed loss of at least 40 aircrafts including F-15, F-35, A-10 Warthog, and MQ-9 Reaper drones, Refuelling aircraft, C-135 tanker, Advanced radar systems, two C-130, helicpters and a massive $31 billion total cost of the war so far.

As far as Iran is concerned, its significant losses started with assasination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Iran lost hundreds of military personnel, with total casualties of over 1,000 human lives. Iran also lost air & missile systems, air defence systems, several radar installations, missile launch facilities and missile stockpiles, 15 navy warships, reduced oil export, and heavier infrastructure damage than the US.

However, by blocking the Strait of Hormuz, Iran showed that it has significant control over the region and oil lifeline of the world. The US failed to keep the channel open, and it showed America’s helplessness. The war also exposed American allies’ weakening trust in Washington as NATO nations refused to join the war. Even Arab nations and Gulf countries that were being attacked did not join the United States against Iran.

Experts highlight that while the war has entered the ceasefire phase, the claims of victory by both sides are overhyped. Both sides showed resilience and the capacity to continue a long-term war. While Iran portrayed itself as the stronger regional power due to the conflict, the US managed to assert its dominance on the global platform, as no nation came to Iran’s rescue. While scale may differ, there are losses on both sides and both sides can claim a partial victory today, feel experts.