/US, Iran agree to ‘peace deal’ after weeks of negotiations, flip-flops, war; Confirms signing on Friday

The United States of America and Iran have finally agreed to a 'peace deal' after weeks of negotiations, flip-flops and war. The two nations confirmed that the text of the deal has been finalised, while Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the agreement will be signed in Switzerland on Friday. Confirming the deal, US President Donald Trump also announced an end to Washington’s naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz for Iranian oil. Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said the agreement ends war on all fronts including Lebanon.
Iranian leaders hailed the peace deal as a victory for Tehran and defeat for the United States and Israel. Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said that the text of the deal has been 'finalised' while Iran’s military said that the Iranian people have proved the US and Israel had “no choice but to accept defeat and surrender”.
Speaker of Islamic Republic of Iran’s Parliament MB Ghalibaf said on X, "They can never catch any part of the pillars of resistance alone and isolated; the valiant struggles of Lebanon's brave fighters and the powerful diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran guarantee the sovereignty and territorial integrity of dear Lebanon and will dismantle the crazy antics and warmongering of the Israeli regime—spin as we spin."
In a post on X, Sharif said, "Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon. The official signing ceremony will be on Friday, 19 June in Switzerland...With the agreement now in place, mediators will facilitate a series of meetings this week. These pre-implementation discussions will lay the foundation for the technical talks and the official signing ceremony."
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