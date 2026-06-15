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US, Iran agree to ‘peace deal’ after weeks of negotiations, flip-flops, war; Confirms signing on Friday

While US and Iran confirmed that the text of the deal has been finalised, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the agreement will be signed in Switzerland on Friday.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 06:19 AM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 06:29 AM IST
US, Iran agree to ‘peace deal’ after weeks of negotiations, flip-flops, war; Confirms signing on Friday
Image Credit: US-Iran Peace Deal/ AI Generated

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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