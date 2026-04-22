US-Iran ceasefire extended: Four possible scenarios as talks remain uncertain

New Delhi: Allowing more time for diplomatic efforts as tensions between the United States and Iran continue to rise once again, President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire between the two nations on April 22. The move comes as Tehran is reportedly set not to take part in second round of talks in Islamabad, according to the Tasnim news agency, leaving the next phase of negotiations uncertain.

With talks still unclear and positions hardening on both sides, attention has turned to what could happen next.

Trump said he has directed the US military to extend the ceasefire and maintain readiness while discussions continue. “Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal,” he wrote on his Truth Social.

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He added, “I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.”

Thanking the US president for the extension of the ceasefire, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif posted on X, “On my personal behalf and on behalf of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, I sincerely thank President Trump for graciously accepting our request to extend the ceasefire to allow ongoing diplomatic efforts to take their course.”

He also said, “I sincerely hope that both sides will continue to observe the ceasefire and be able to conclude a comprehensive ‘Peace Deal’ during the second round of talks scheduled at Islamabad for a permanent end to the conflict.”

On my personal behalf and on behalf of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, I sincerely thank President Trump for graciously accepting our request to extend the ceasefire to allow ongoing diplomatic efforts to take their course.



With the trust and confidence reposed in, Pakistan… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 21, 2026

Islamabad talks still uncertain

A second round of US-Iran talks is expected in Islamabad this week, but Tehran has not confirmed participation. The US delegation is expected to be led by Vice President JD Vance, along with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

If it attends, Iran’s delegation is expected to be led by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

ALSO READ: 'Excessive demands' and 'ceasefire breach' by US: Iran rejects second round of negotiation talks in Islamabad

However, the Tasnim News Agency reported that Tehran will not attend the talks. It said the decision was taken after the United States did not soften its demands and described participation as “a waste of time”. It also said Iran has informed Pakistan and mediators of its decision. The report has not been independently verified.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi has also called the US naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz “an act of war” and said it violates the ceasefire. He added that it must end before negotiations can resume.

Positions are firm on both sides

Trump has warned Iran of consequences if it does not accept a deal, saying it would “see problems like they have never seen before”.

He said, “We are offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!”

Iran has rejected talks under pressure. Mohammad Reza Mohseni Sani of Iran’s parliament National Security Commission said, “negotiations are not acceptable” in “the current situation” and accused Washington of being “overly demanding”.

“Given the present conditions, recent aggressions and the history we have with the United States in previous negotiations, the next round of talks is, God willing, off the table,” he added.

Four possible paths as talks face uncertainty

With the ceasefire extended but negotiations still unclear, four scenarios are now being seen as the possible directions ahead.

1. Talks take place and produce a temporary understanding

If both sides travel to Islamabad, mediators are expected to push for several days of talks involving the US delegation led by JD Vance and the Iranian team led by Ghalibaf and Araghchi.

The aim would not be a final deal but an interim understanding that keeps diplomacy moving.

Analysts said it would be an interim understanding that extends talks, stabilises the ceasefire and sets a structure for trading nuclear steps for sanctions relief.

However, major differences are over Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions, frozen assets and control over strategic routes.

If the two sides do not change their stances, the experts predict, there cannot be a deal in Islamabad.

2. Talks fail but ceasefire continues for a short period

Even if negotiations do not produce results, both sides could still agree to extend the ceasefire temporarily.

ALSO READ: What happened on April 18 in Strait of Hormuz that raised fresh fears of US-Iran escalation?

The analysts said progress will require compromise. There needs to be compromises on both sides because at the moment there is too wide a difference to reach an agreement. Unless that changes, it is unlikely that a deal can be reached.

A short extension would give more time for diplomacy, even without an immediate breakthrough.

3. Ceasefire extension without talks

Trump had told Bloomberg News that the ceasefire is in place until “Wednesday evening Washington time” and said it was “highly unlikely” he would extend it without progress.

But he extended last-minute. It is a fragile pause, not a durable ceasefire. Without a diplomatic structure, it would be buying time, not building stability.

4. Talks collapse and ceasefire ends

If negotiations fail completely and the ceasefire expires, tensions could rise again.

Trump told PBS News, “Then lots of bombs start going off,” when asked about what happens next. “We’ll see whether or not it’s there. If they are not there, that’s fine too,” he added.

Iran’s parliamentary speaker Ghalibaf said Trump is trying to turn negotiations into “a table of surrender or to justify warmongering”.

He added, “We have prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield,” suggesting readiness for escalation.

Analysts warned that the outcome could move fast if diplomacy breaks down. The next round is likely to get very ugly as strikes on infrastructure could widen the war.

With the ceasefire now extended and Iran’s participation still uncertain, the coming days will decide whether talks move forward in Islamabad or the situation slips into a more unstable phase.