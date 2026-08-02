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Tehran warns 'all will be burned' after Trump threatens shock oil strikes

Iran has warned the US of decisive retaliation following fresh strike threats from Donald Trump. Tehran also threatened to target Gulf oil installations if attacked.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 07:24 AM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 07:26 AM IST
Tehran warns 'all will be burned' after Trump threatens shock oil strikes
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. Visual of US President Donald Trump and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

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Tehran warns 'all will be burned' after Trump threatens shock oil strikes
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