US Iran conflict shows how escalation becomes a negotiation tool

US-Iran ceasefire: The ceasefire between the United States and Iran follows a familiar script, one that has come to define the behaviour of both sides. It begins with sharp warnings, moves through displays of military capability, and finally turns into last-minute negotiations.

This sequence, repeated over time, raises an important question: has bringing war to the brink become the default mode of diplomacy?

The United States initiated the pressure through warnings, sanctions, and military positioning, signalling its readiness to act in case things go south. Meanwhile, Iran, in response, countered with its own moves, ranging from direct to indirect threats.

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These actions are designed to shift the negotiating balance before formal talks even begin.

Trump pulled back from Iran 90 minutes before self-imposed deadline

US President Donald Trump stepped back from the brink of a major escalation with Iran, announcing a conditional two-week pause in planned attacks tied to reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

The decision came 90 minutes before the self-imposed 8 pm EST deadline set by Trump for Iran to reach a deal, after backchannel diplomacy. The US President, in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday (local time), said he would “suspend” an escalation of attacks for two weeks.

“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!” he said in the post.

“The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate,” he added.

“Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution,” the US President posted.

The pause follows a sharp escalation earlier. Trump warned that “a whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again” if Iran did not make a deal.

US-Iran tensions

During the conflict, statements from both sides grew sharper, and military activity increased. The turning point came at the last possible moment.

As tensions approached a critical level, channels for negotiation were opened and directed by third parties.

This is where the concept of brinkmanship becomes particularly relevant, especially in the case of US and Iran conflict.

By pushing a situation to the edge of conflict, both sides attempted to extract maximum advantage, according to experts.

The obsververs further not that from a strategic perspective, this cycle can be seen as a form of negotiation through pressure rather than dialogue. Instead of sustained diplomatic engagement, both sides rely on moments of crisis to redefine their positions. While this may yield short-term gains, it does little to build long-term stability or trust.

Also read- Why the US-Iran war is not about nuclear weapons but oil? Explained