/US-Iran deal: Before Strait of Hormuz reopens, Tehran wants these conditions met

US-Iran Deal: As reports of a possible agreement between the United States and Iran gain momentum, Tehran has made it clear that no document will be treated as final until it has passed through the country's formal approval process.
Even as Donald Trump said an agreement was within reach, Iran's state news agency IRNA adopted a cautious tone on June 12. The US president suggested that once a deal is signed, the Strait of Hormuz would reopen, easing one of the biggest concerns caused by the war between the two countries.
Citing a Western source, Reuters reported that a memorandum aimed at ending the war could be signed in Geneva as early as Sunday (June 14). According to the report, negotiators were working on the final wording of the document.
A day earlier, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei had said that Iran had not so far reached a final conclusion on any agreement. He stressed that no announcement would be made until Iranian institutions completed their review of the proposal.
IRNA said that no final draft of the memorandum would be published until both sides formally approved it. The agency also stated that several documents circulating in recent days had been wrongly described as the “final draft”.
According to the agency, some leaked papers may contain elements found in the ongoing negotiations, but they are not an official text.
Citing a source familiar with the negotiations, Iran's semi-official Mehr News Agency earlier reported details of a 14-point draft memorandum. The reported provisions included a ceasefire across all fronts, an end to attacks on Lebanon, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz under Iranian arrangements within 30 days and the release of Iranian frozen assets.
The reported draft also included a 60-day period during which negotiations would deal only with nuclear issues, sanctions, post-war compensation and reconstruction.
According to IRNA, the proposed agreement is divided into two phases. The first phase would deal with ending hostilities across all fronts. After that, both sides would enter a 60-day negotiation period covering Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief and compensation for war-related damages.
The agency said the initial memorandum would not require Iran to accept any new nuclear commitments. Even if the agreement is signed, Tehran says its "peaceful nuclear programme" will continue unchanged.
It added that future talks would adhere to what Iran considers its core principles. These include the right to enrich uranium and retain enriched nuclear material.
That position differs from the demands repeatedly voiced by Israel. Tel Aviv has argued that any final settlement should include the removal of enriched uranium stockpiles, the dismantling of uranium enrichment infrastructure, restrictions on missile production and an end to Iranian support for regional armed groups.
The Strait of Hormuz has emerged as one of the most important elements in the negotiations.
IRNA rejected claims that Iran would hand control of the waterway to another party or restore arrangements that existed before the war. According to the agency, the draft only discusses restoring normal maritime traffic after the war and ensuring security through cooperation among coastal states.
Iran also argues that the proposal includes ending American “illegal obstacles” and threats to commercial shipping.
Reuters reported that Trump has described the reopening of the Hormuz as one of the major achievements expected from a potential agreement.
A senior Iranian source also told the news agency that the agreement would include the removal of oil-related sanctions, the release of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets and a halt to fighting across all fronts, including Lebanon.
IRNA said that Lebanon is specifically mentioned in the draft. The proposal goes beyond extending an existing ceasefire and talks about bringing the war to an end.
Despite reports about the proposed agreement, Iran continues to carefully approach the process. Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei has accused the United States of repeatedly changing its position and introducing new “irrational” demands during negotiations.
IRNA has also reported that the draft still requires approval from Iran's decision-making institutions before it can move forward. The agency said the review process is taking place in an atmosphere of "complete distrust" toward the United States.
Iranian officials have said that signing an agreement would not mean Tehran suddenly trusts Washington or plans to reduce its military preparedness.
There are also challenges beyond the negotiating table. The United States has not officially responded to details attributed to Iranian sources regarding the draft. Meanwhile, Israel has stated that it is not a party to the memorandum. Even if signatures are secured, the agreement could face political and practical hurdles during implementation.
Tehran, for now, is describing the draft as a proposal to end the war while protecting what it sees as its non-negotiable interests. The most difficult nuclear issues would be handled later through further talks.
On the other hand, Trump continues to describe the arrangement as a near-final agreement that would prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and reopen one of the world's most important shipping routes.
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