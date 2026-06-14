Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /US-Iran deal: Before Strait of Hormuz reopens, Tehran wants these conditions met

US-Iran deal: Before Strait of Hormuz reopens, Tehran wants these conditions met

The US president suggested that once a deal is signed, the Strait of Hormuz would reopen, easing one of the biggest concerns caused by the war between the two countries.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 02:24 AM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 02:24 AM IST
US-Iran deal: Before Strait of Hormuz reopens, Tehran wants these conditions met
Image Credit: (Illustration: Reuters)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
US-Iran deal: Before Hormuz reopens, Tehran wants these conditions met
US-Iran deal0 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 202636 min ago
3
Mangalyaan Mission Saree1 hr ago
4
Folarin Balogun2 hrs ago
5
India innovation2 hrs ago