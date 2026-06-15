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US-Iran deal could be days away – what’s in the 14-point draft?

While many details are still being worked out, statements from Iranian and US officials have offered a clearer picture of what may be included in the proposed agreement.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 12:58 AM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 12:58 AM IST
US-Iran deal could be days away – what’s in the 14-point draft?
Image Credit: (Photos: ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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