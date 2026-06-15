/US-Iran deal could be days away – what’s in the 14-point draft?

US-Iran Deal: A possible agreement between the United States and Iran appears to be moving closer, with both sides publicly speaking about a deal that could bring an end to months of military confrontation and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important maritime routes.
While many details are still being worked out, statements from Iranian and US officials have offered a clearer picture of what may be included in the proposed agreement.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said a deal to end the war with America is approaching. US President Donald Trump has also confidently said that both sides are expected to sign an agreement on Sunday.
According to Araghchi, the proposed understanding goes beyond the US-Iran war. He said it also includes efforts to end the ongoing fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. One of the most important elements under negotiation is the reopening of the Hormuz, which Iran closed after the military escalation in the region earlier this year.
The latest round of diplomacy comes after months of confrontation. On February 28 this year, the United States and Israel launched attacks against Iran. Tehran responded with strikes against Israel and neighbouring Gulf states that host US military bases. Tehran also shut down the crucial shipping lane through which a large portion of the world's oil and gas supplies pass.
Although a ceasefire was reached between Washington and Tehran in April, exchanges of fire continued intermittently. This week too saw two rounds of attacks and counterattacks, a reminder that tensions were far from settled.
Against that backdrop, negotiations have gathered pace. On Thursday (June 11), Trump claimed that a breakthrough was close. "The people involved in the talks have made a major agreement. A deal that is expected to be signed very soon," he said and later announced that previously planned strikes against Iran had been cancelled.
Despite Trump's confidence, Iran has been more cautious about the timing. Araghchi said there is still no fixed date for signing the deal and that the proposal must first receive approval from Iran's top security leadership.
Iranian state media quoted him as saying that members of the country's Supreme National Security Council hold both supportive and critical views on the latest terms.
"For now, we must wait. If approval is granted, the agreement will be signed," he said.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei also stated that no signing date has been set, although he did not rule out progress in the coming days.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that a memorandum of understanding had been agreed upon between the United States and Iran. Writing on X, he said Islamabad was “preparing for the electronic signing of the peace agreement, after which technical consultations will continue next week”.
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the main issues covered by the proposed agreement.
Araghchi said the first priority in the memorandum is the removal of the American naval blockade imposed on Iran. He added that management of the strategic waterway "will not be the same as before”.
Since closing the Hormuz, Iran has insisted on charging fees from ships using the route. Meanwhile, the United States has said that international shipping should move freely through the passage.
American officials have confirmed that the proposed deal would reopen the waterway in exchange for lifting US restrictions on Iranian shipping. According to those officials, these measures would take effect almost immediately after the agreement comes into force.
The proposal also outlines a 60-day negotiation period aimed at addressing Iran's enriched uranium stockpile. US officials said the material would ultimately be destroyed and removed from the country, although the exact process has yet to be finalised.
Washington has made it clear that Iran will not receive money upfront. Officials rejected reports suggesting that frozen Iranian assets would be released before concrete progress is made. Any sanctions relief and access to frozen assets would happen gradually and only after Iran fulfils agreed obligations.
American officials said economic benefits would depend on verified implementation. As one official put it, the memorandum is based not on trust or promises but on “firm enforcement”.
Another major part of the proposed arrangement involves Iran's regional network of allied groups. Under the reported terms, Tehran would stop funding proxy organisations such as Hezbollah and other groups operating across the Middle East.
Araghchi has also said that ending the war between Israel and Hezbollah is part of the broader understanding being negotiated.
However, Israel is not participating in the ongoing negotiations. The Israeli government has stated that it is not a party to any memorandum under negotiation.
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has set out a tougher list of demands for any future agreement. These include removing enriched uranium from Iran, dismantling enrichment facilities, restricting missile production and ending Iranian support for armed groups in the region.
According to details published by Iranian media outlets citing sources close to the negotiations, the draft memorandum contains 14 points. These reportedly include ending hostilities across all fronts, reopening the Hormuz within 30 days under Iranian arrangements, releasing frozen Iranian funds and beginning limited negotiations within 60 days on nuclear issues, sanctions and post-war reconstruction.
Iran's state news agency has described the proposal as a two-stage process. The first stage involves ending military confrontations. The second stage would include talks on the nuclear programme, sanctions relief and compensation of the damages Iran suffered during the war.
Iranian reports also state that Tehran would make no nuclear commitments in the initial memorandum and that its peaceful nuclear programme would continue unchanged. Any future negotiations, according to Iran, would be based on principles that include the right to enrich uranium and retain enriched material.
Officials on both sides are expressing cautious optimism. There have been several moments over the past two months when a deal appeared close before talks stalled. This time, both Washington and Tehran are publicly talking about a proposed agreement that appears more detailed than previous efforts.
"As soon as the final round of talks is completed, the agreement will be signed and announced. It could happen in the coming days. I am very hopeful," Araghchi said.
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