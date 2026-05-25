US-Iran deal on the fence? Report says Washington refuses to accept certain clauses of peace MoU

US-Iran deal: The United States is reportedly refusing to accept some clauses of a potential memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Iran on ending the war. This report comes as West Asia remains tense, with the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route, remaining choked and triggering widespread international concerns.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, citing information obtained by its reporter, that although some talks were held between the two sides on Sunday, Washington is still obstructing certain clauses of the potential peace MoU, including the release of Iranian frozen assets.

It further added that there is still a possibility that the MoU would be canceled, and Tehran has clarified that it will not back down from its red lines in safeguarding the rights of its people.

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Strait of Hormuz tensions

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States was prepared to enter "into very serious talks" about Iran's nuclear program if Iran reopened the Strait of Hormuz, according to a report.

The remarks suggested that Washington may take a phased approach and accept an interim agreement that did not immediately address Iran's nuclear program, Xinhua reported, quoting the New York Times' report.

US-Iran deal

On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told state-run IRIB TV that Iran and the United States are working to finalise an MoU on ending the war, Xinhua news agency reported.

"At this stage, our focus is on ending the imposed war," Baghaei stressed, adding, "Our intention has been to firstly agree on an MoU consisting of 14 clauses."

He noted that "within a period of 30 to 60 days," Tehran and Washington would reach a final agreement, saying, "Among the major topics to be addressed in the MoU are the cessation of US maritime attacks, or naval blockade as they themselves call it, and other issues pertaining to the release of Iranian frozen assets."

US-Iran tensions

Iran, the US and Israel reached a ceasefire on April 8 after 40 days of fighting that started with US and Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28.

Following the truce, Iranian and US delegations held one round of peace talks in Pakistan on April 11 and 12, which failed to yield any results.

(with IANS inputs)

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