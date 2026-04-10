Pakistan's capital has become a fortified military fortress as it prepares for the historic, high-level negotiations between the US and Iran scheduled for this weekend. With a volatile regional environment and a recent series of ceasefire violations recorded in Lebanon, Islamabad will serve as the neutral venue for the diplomatic attempts to achieve long-lasting peace.

Unprecedented security measures across Islamabad/Rawalpindi

In preparation for the expected arrival of international diplomats, a significant security lockdown has been imposed on all of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Public access to the Red Zone (where the Prime Minister's Office, embassies, and government offices are located) has been completely closed to the public.

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To facilitate the delegations' access, the government of Pakistan has declared two days of local holidays in Islamabad. Several major routes (including the Express Highway and the roads into Nur Khan Airbase) are being blocked to traffic through the use of shipping containers and barbed wire; only official motor vehicles will be permitted to travel along the road in these areas.

Safety of visiting officials guaranteed by US it is official

Mohsin Naqvi (interior minister) has formally given his assurance to the officials from the United States that the Government of Pakistan will take all measures necessary to guarantee their safety while in Pakistan. Following a recent meeting with U.S. chargé d'affaires Natalie Baker, Naqvi said.

While there is much concern about escalating violence across the Middle East, Iranian officials confirmed that they will be represented at the summit. According to Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam, they intend to arrive this evening to propose measures grouped into ten key points.

Despite the rapidly deteriorating situation, the mood during the diplomatic negotiations still remains tense. President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that if recent Israeli airstrikes against Lebanese targets continue to result in high civilian casualties (estimated at over 1,200 new casualties as of January 20, 2005), then the discussions themselves might be rendered “not worth pursuing.” He went on to assert that even though Iran is present for negotiation, their hands will remain “on the trigger” in order to provide for and protect their regional allies.

Overall objectives of this summit include a successful negotiation of a lasting peace agreement, following an initial two-week conditional ceasefire. Substantively, the negotiations are intended to encompass broad and very complicated issues related to the following: 1) Sanctions Relief; 2) Nuclear and Missiles; and 3) Regional Stability.

The agenda: Moving from ceasefire to relief for sanctions

The purpose of this summit is to change a brittle, agreed-upon conditional ceasefire after two weeks into a durable peace agreement. Reports indicate that the range of topics considered will be very broad and multifaceted; the discussion will likely cover the following:

Sanctions relief- Tehran’s principal claim for any economic stability.

Nuclear and missile programs- Washington's basic security issue.

Regional stability- Mechanisms to avoid future escalation in Lebanon and throughout the area.

Pakistan's mediator role- Prime Minister Sharif and the army chief, Field Marshal Munir, appraise aspects of the ongoing process.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir held a high-level meeting to assess Pakistan's role as the mediator. The two leaders viewed current de-escalation activities favourably and agreed to provide "full support" for both sides.

The world is watching Islamabad while waiting to see if the summit will succeed in its goal of facilitating a future, safe, and secure Middle Eastern region through the application of diplomacy (as it pertains to the volatile nature of what is currently unfolding on the ground relative to the Middle East conflict).

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