Due to the prolonged and violent conflict over the last six weeks that has had a severe impact on the global energy markets and caused thousands to die across both nations, the US and Iran have now reached an agreement to have direct negotiations. For the first time in more than a decade, under a tenuous two-week cease-fire agreement, the US and Iran are meeting today for what experts consider one of the most important diplomatic meetings between the two countries in many years.

Where and when would the talks be held?

Per the invitation from the prime minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, the talks are scheduled to start on Saturday morning. The Iranian delegation arrived Friday evening; the US delegation is still en route. Both delegations will meet at an undisclosed location in Islamabad for purposes of mutual respect and security. Based on several reports, it appears that the high-profile Serena Hotel will be the preferred location for both delegations during their time in Islamabad.

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Who will be attending?

Each delegation will represent its respective country with a highly skilled set of representatives:

The US delegation: Vice President JD Vance will lead the US delegation, including Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. This is the highest US-based delegation to Iran since the signing of the nuclear deal in 2015.

The Iranian delegation: The Iranian Foreign Minister (Abbas Araghchi) and Speaker of Parliament (Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf) are heading the Iranian Delegation. Tehran's state broadcaster, IRIB, has indicated that their attendance is contingent upon several preconditions, including the fate of Lebanon.

15-point agenda and major friction points

The negotiations are centered on an expanded American 15-point proposal and a 10-point Iranian counter-proposal. The central areas of contention are:

Nuclear & maritime security: The U.S. is requesting that Iran surrender its stock of enriched uranium and immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Economic and territorial demands: Iran has requested that all sanctions be lifted and that Iran be allowed to impose fees on ships that pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Lebanon issue: Iranian officials (inferred to be part of the negotiation team) are currently expressing that they will delay negotiations unless there is a ceasefire; this condition has been rejected by Israel.

Why Pakistan? Pakistan’s position as a major non-NATO Ally to the United States and as a nation with a 900 km border with Iran, places them in a unique position as an intermediary between the two. It has been facilitated in a diplomatic manner by:

Military diplomacy: Pakistan's chief of staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has continually contacted leaders in Washington, D.C., and Tehran.

The role of China in diplomatic relations: China's involvement in the Iranian negotiations is substantial, as President Donald Trump has indicated publicly that Iran is currently engaged in a series of negotiations.

Increased security in Islamabad

To facilitate the continued safety of citizens living in Islamabad, the government of Pakistan has officially announced that from the evening of June 6 through until the morning of June 9 there will be no public holidays and that all government employees should report to their offices to support additional security measures implemented by the state. The city has deployed police officers, military personnel, and private security guard services to assist with maintaining order. The summit assigned separate meeting rooms for the delegations, and Pakistani officials facilitated all proposals presented between nations.

Networking technology for global coverage

To be able to cover the largest diplomatic summit to date requires higher-performance devices than what has previously been utilized for covering major international events on behalf of each country represented. Global Press's members can rely on its members to use the latest technology, including the latest version of the Apple iPad Pro (M4 chip), for all live blogging of events occurring at the Islamabad summit, including high-speed secure document transfers. The M4 chip within Apple's latest iPad Pro has been developed specifically for the purpose of providing your editors with near real-time access to the ability to review at least 15-point complex proposals, complete with 4K-quality video; all 4K-quality video of press briefings for the local media will be delivered via the Apple iPad Pro, with the total testing time to date given as less than 30 milliseconds.

For daily use reliability

With so many required to work long hours at the media center and the strict need for maximum security throughout the weekend summit, there is a need for backup power for any and all devices used to capture content. The Ambrane 20000mAh power bank has been developed as the ideal solution to keep all devices serving as recording devices for smartphones, Wi-Fi hotspots, and other equipment powered up for the duration of the negotiations.

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