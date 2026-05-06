Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3045179https://zeenews.india.com/world/us-iran-nearing-14-point-memorandum-to-end-war-reports-3045179.html
NewsWorldUS-Iran nearing 14-point memorandum to end war: Reports
US-IRAN WAR

US-Iran nearing 14-point memorandum to end war: Reports

Under these terms, Iran would reportedly agree to a short-term pause in nuclear enrichment. In exchange, the United States would initiate the removal of sanctions and the unfreezing of billions of dollars in Iranian assets.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 06, 2026, 03:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

US-Iran nearing 14-point memorandum to end war: ReportsA 14-point memorandum is near finalization between United States and Iran to end war. (Image: IANS)

Negotiations between Washington and Tehran are reportedly advancing toward a preliminary agreement to halt the current hostilities and lay the groundwork for broader nuclear talks.

According to an Axios report, citing multiple U.S. officials and sources familiar with the discussions, the progress represents the most significant development since the conflict began on February 28, though a final deal has not yet been secured.

The proposed framework is a one-page, 14-point memorandum of understanding that would trigger an immediate ceasefire and open a 30-day negotiation window to reach a broader settlement.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Under these terms, Iran would reportedly agree to a short-term pause in nuclear enrichment. In exchange, the United States would initiate the removal of sanctions and the unfreezing of billions of dollars in Iranian assets. Furthermore, both nations would work to reduce tensions and ease transit constraints within the Strait of Hormuz.

The report notes that many of the stipulations are "conditional on the outcome of further negotiations," suggesting that the path forward remains fraught with the risk of "renewed conflict or a prolonged period of uncertainty."

American officials told Axios that President Donald Trump’s recent decision to de-escalate military operations in the Strait of Hormuz was directly influenced by these diplomatic developments.

The talks are being led by U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who are engaging with Tehran through both direct channels and third-party intermediaries.
If finalized, the memorandum would formally “declare an end to the war” and move technical negotiations to either Islamabad or Geneva.

A key sticking point remains the duration of Iran’s moratorium on uranium enrichment.

While Washington is reportedly advocating for a duration of "up to 20 years," Tehran has suggested "five years." Sources indicate a potential compromise may lie between 12 and 15 years.

The US is further seeking a mechanism to "extend the moratorium if Iran violates the terms."

Following this period, the proposal would allow Iran to "resume limited enrichment to 3.67 percent."

Tehran would also be required to pledge against the pursuit of nuclear weapons.

A US official cited in the report suggested the deal could incorporate a "clause preventing Iran from operating underground nuclear facilities" and mandate "enhanced inspections, including snap checks by UN inspectors."

Another delicate proposal under review involves the potential removal of Iran's "stockpile of highly enriched uranium," with one possibility being the "transfer of the material to the United States."

Despite the momentum, the White House remains wary, believing the Iranian leadership is "divided," which may hinder a final consensus.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the technical hurdles, remarking, "We don't have to have the actual agreement written in one day."

He emphasised the need for a solution that is "very clear on the topics they are willing to negotiate on and the extent of the concessions they are willing to make at the front end in order to make it worthwhile."

However, Rubio also voiced scepticism regarding the Iranian leadership's reliability, describing some figures as "insane in the brain."

The upcoming 48 hours are viewed as a turning point as the US awaits Tehran's feedback on several critical points.

While the current outline is seen as a "fragile but significant step toward de-escalation," the report warns that the "risk of breakdown remains high."


(with ANI inputs)

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

West Bengal Election Result 2026
EC order ‘zero tolerance’ on post-poll violence in Bengal; Directs CAPF to act
Sanju Samson
IPL 2026: Sanju Samson's unbeaten 87 powers CSK to eight-wicket win over DC
West Bengal Election Result 2026
Change in Bengal after BJP victory: Temple reopens, renaming row
Madhya Pradesh weather
Madhya Pradesh weather alert: Hailstorm and 60 kmph winds to lash Districts
Jasprit Bumrah
Ravi Shastri explains why Jasprit Bumrah is faltering in IPL 2026 for Mumbai
Delhi rain
Delhi weather: Severe hailstorm lashes Dwarka, IGI Airport; flights diverted
R.B. Choudary
Veteran producer RB Choudary passes away in a road accident
anti-narcotics drive
J&K Police bust two underground Narco hideouts in Anantnag in 48 hours
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owais
‘Had TMC treated Muslims as citizens…’: Owaisi criticises Mamata Banerjee
Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings' strongest predicted playing XI for IPL 2026 match against SRH