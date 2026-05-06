US-Iran nearing 14-point memorandum to end war: Reports

Negotiations between Washington and Tehran are reportedly advancing toward a preliminary agreement to halt the current hostilities and lay the groundwork for broader nuclear talks.

According to an Axios report, citing multiple U.S. officials and sources familiar with the discussions, the progress represents the most significant development since the conflict began on February 28, though a final deal has not yet been secured.

The proposed framework is a one-page, 14-point memorandum of understanding that would trigger an immediate ceasefire and open a 30-day negotiation window to reach a broader settlement.

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Under these terms, Iran would reportedly agree to a short-term pause in nuclear enrichment. In exchange, the United States would initiate the removal of sanctions and the unfreezing of billions of dollars in Iranian assets. Furthermore, both nations would work to reduce tensions and ease transit constraints within the Strait of Hormuz.

The report notes that many of the stipulations are "conditional on the outcome of further negotiations," suggesting that the path forward remains fraught with the risk of "renewed conflict or a prolonged period of uncertainty."

American officials told Axios that President Donald Trump’s recent decision to de-escalate military operations in the Strait of Hormuz was directly influenced by these diplomatic developments.

The talks are being led by U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who are engaging with Tehran through both direct channels and third-party intermediaries.

If finalized, the memorandum would formally “declare an end to the war” and move technical negotiations to either Islamabad or Geneva.

A key sticking point remains the duration of Iran’s moratorium on uranium enrichment.

While Washington is reportedly advocating for a duration of "up to 20 years," Tehran has suggested "five years." Sources indicate a potential compromise may lie between 12 and 15 years.

The US is further seeking a mechanism to "extend the moratorium if Iran violates the terms."

Following this period, the proposal would allow Iran to "resume limited enrichment to 3.67 percent."

Tehran would also be required to pledge against the pursuit of nuclear weapons.



A US official cited in the report suggested the deal could incorporate a "clause preventing Iran from operating underground nuclear facilities" and mandate "enhanced inspections, including snap checks by UN inspectors."

Another delicate proposal under review involves the potential removal of Iran's "stockpile of highly enriched uranium," with one possibility being the "transfer of the material to the United States."

Despite the momentum, the White House remains wary, believing the Iranian leadership is "divided," which may hinder a final consensus.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the technical hurdles, remarking, "We don't have to have the actual agreement written in one day."

He emphasised the need for a solution that is "very clear on the topics they are willing to negotiate on and the extent of the concessions they are willing to make at the front end in order to make it worthwhile."

However, Rubio also voiced scepticism regarding the Iranian leadership's reliability, describing some figures as "insane in the brain."



The upcoming 48 hours are viewed as a turning point as the US awaits Tehran's feedback on several critical points.



While the current outline is seen as a "fragile but significant step toward de-escalation," the report warns that the "risk of breakdown remains high."



(with ANI inputs)



