/US-Iran negotiation in Doha: What to expect as meeting remains uncertain?

A planned meeting between American and Iranian officials in Qatar's capital is shrouded in confusion, with both sides giving sharply different accounts of what's actually on the table, just days after an exchange of strikes nearly derailed the fragile ceasefire holding between the two nations.
President Donald Trump said Iran had asked for the meeting, due to take place on Tuesday in Doha. "Iran has requested a meeting. It will take place tomorrow in Doha!" he wrote on Truth Social.
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, he sounded uncertain about how much it would actually accomplish, "I think they've already left, or they're just about getting ready to leave. So we'll see how that goes. But the meeting in Doha is going to be, perhaps important, perhaps not, we're gonna find out."
He added that the war was "almost won militarily," framing the goal in stark terms --- "It's really very simple. It's the denuclearisation of Iran. We don't want them to have a nuclear weapon, and they're not gonna have a nuclear weapon."
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that special envoy Steve Witkoff and the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, were flying out for high-level talks, with technical discussions running alongside them on the sidelines.
Iran tells a different story. Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei confirmed an Iranian delegation was indeed heading to Doha, but insisted it had nothing to do with the American visit, saying it was instead tied to following up on the existing memorandum of understanding, including Article 11.
He stressed that formal negotiations on a final agreement haven't begun, since under Article 13, that stage only starts once implementation of several other articles is underway. Iran's deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, echoed this, saying reports of scheduled technical talks in Doha were not confirmed, and that any new round would only happen once a date and venue were properly agreed.
The diplomatic mixed messages follow a tense weekend that saw the truce wobble badly. The trouble traces back to disagreements over how to interpret the memorandum's terms on the Strait of Hormuz, after an Iranian projectile struck a Singapore-flagged cargo vessel sailing through the waterway.
Tehran's Persian Gulf Seaways Management Organisation then warned that ships travelling outside designated routes would not be guaranteed safe passage, a route Iran's navy said hadn't been approved.
The US responded with fresh strikes on drone storage sites, coastal radar stations and missile infrastructure in southern Iran. A day later, a Panama-flagged tanker came under drone fire in the strait, prompting further American strikes, while Iran launched attacks against Kuwait and Bahrain, drawing condemnation from both Gulf states.
Trump issued a stark warning over the weekend, "There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!"
By Sunday night, both sides had agreed to "stand down for now," with a US official telling reporters that vessels could move freely again. Shipping data backed this up, with dozens of vessels successfully crossing the strait over the weekend even as missiles were still being traded, and oil prices easing to around $70 a barrel as tensions cooled.
The Strait of Hormuz continues to sit at the centre of the dispute between Washington and Tehran. The waterway, which handles a sizeable share of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, has been under heightened security ever since Iran tightened restrictions on maritime traffic when hostilities first broke out earlier this year.
Axios reports that the US and Iran have now agreed to sit down in Doha on Tuesday to thrash out their disagreement over navigation through the strait and look for ways to stop things spiralling further.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stood firm on the matter, repeating that Tehran alone holds responsibility for managing the strait, and cautioning that any attempt to sidestep Iran's preferred shipping routes risks reigniting tensions.
According to reports, the broader US-Iran talks were originally meant to be held in Switzerland and focused on Iran's nuclear programme, but the escalation shifted the venue to Doha and narrowed the immediate focus to the Strait of Hormuz dispute. It remains unclear whether Witkoff and Kushner will meet Iranian officials directly; separately, the head of the US technical team, Nick Stewart, is expected to meet his Iranian counterpart, Gharibabadi, alongside Qatari and Pakistani mediators.
With Tehran setting conditions before any new round can proceed and Washington pressing ahead regardless, the Doha meeting's outcome, and even its basic shape, looks set to stay uncertain until both delegations are in the room.
(With agencies' inputs)
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