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US-Iran negotiation in Doha: What to expect as meeting remains uncertain?

President Donald Trump said Iran had asked for the meeting, due to take place on Tuesday in Doha. "Iran has requested a meeting. It will take place tomorrow in Doha!" he wrote on Truth Social.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 11:48 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 11:51 AM IST
US-Iran negotiation in Doha: What to expect as meeting remains uncertain?
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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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