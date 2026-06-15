/US-Iran peace deal: Strait of Hormuz, oil & more - key outcomes and benefits explained

US President Donald Trump announced that the United States and Iran had completed a deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the US naval blockade. This marks what he described as a major breakthrough after months of conflict that rattled global energy markets and raised fears of a wider regional war. Trump said he was authorising the reopening of the waterway and lifting the US blockade that had been imposed during the conflict. The peace deal brings a sigh of relief for global share markets and the energy market which have been hit hard due to the supply chain crisis.