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US-Iran peace deal: Strait of Hormuz, oil & more - key outcomes and benefits explained

The US-Iran peace deal brings a sigh of relief for global share markets and the energy market which have been hit hard due to the supply chain crisis.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 07:48 AM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 08:03 AM IST
US-Iran peace deal: Strait of Hormuz, oil & more - key outcomes and benefits explained
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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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