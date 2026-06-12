US-Iran Peace Deal: Pakistan PM confirms 'final, agreed-upon text' after Araghchi’s ‘closer’ remark

Even though neither the United States nor Iran has officially confirmed that a peace agreement has been finalised, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday claimed that the two sides have agreed on the ‘final text’ of a deal aimed at ending tensions in West Asia.

In a post on X, Sharif said Pakistan has been actively involved in mediation efforts. He noted that earlier rounds of talks did not lead to a breakthrough, after which Qatar and several other Middle Eastern countries also joined efforts to help move the negotiations forward.

Sharif also alleged that a misinformation campaign was being carried out by people trying to derail the peace process.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“Despite attempts to spread misinformation and sabotage the agreement, we can confirm that a final text of the peace deal has been agreed upon. Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to determine the next steps. Peace is closer than ever,” he said.

The remarks follow Iranian Foreign Minsiter Abbas Araghchi’s X post, which claimed the MoU with the US ‘has never been closer.

Amid ongoing intense mediation efforts by Pakistan, we are fully aware of incessant misinformation campaign being waged by those who want to sabotage the peace deal. Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached and… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 12, 2026

Also Read: Deal with US ‘has never been closer’: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi asks media to refrain from speculations

In a post on X, Araghchi said the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding” was close to being finalised.

“The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer. Until it is finalised, the media should avoid speculation. We will share all details with the public at the appropriate time,” he said.

However, Iran has denied reports that a final deal has already been reached. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said negotiations are still ongoing and that no final agreement has been concluded, according to Iran’s state-run Press TV.

US President Donald Trump also rejected reports suggesting that a deal had been finalised. In a post on Truth Social, he accused Iran of not negotiating in good faith and claimed that Tehran had misrepresented the contents of the proposed agreement.

Also Read: Trump accuses Iran of attacking 'Indian' seafarers, dismissing Tehran’s peace deal claims

“The terms that Iran leaked to the media are completely different from what was agreed in writing. Their statements about having a deal do not reflect the truth,” Trump said, while also criticising Iran’s leadership.

His remarks came after CNN, citing diplomatic sources, reported that a memorandum between the US and Iran could soon be signed in Geneva, Switzerland. According to the report, the proposed agreement includes a 60-day ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon, immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz without transit fees, and the gradual restoration of normal shipping and energy flows through the strategic waterway within 30 days.

CNN also reported that the proposed deal could include the lifting of the US blockade on Iranian ports and limited sanctions relief. Diplomatic sources said any easing of sanctions would depend on the progress of the agreement and continued cooperation between both countries.

(with ANI inputs)



